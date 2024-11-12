Jimmy Kimmel Warns 'Horrible' Donald Trump Jr. Over 1 Word He Should 'Never' Use

Jimmy Kimmel tore into Donald Trump Jr. over a tasteless social media post aimed at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The son of President-elect Donald Trump posted an image of Zelenskyy along with the caption: “POV: You’re 38 Days from losing your allowance,” implying that Trump would cut off aid to the country, which has been fending off a Russian invasion since early 2022.

Kimmel called the post “bold words from a man who is definitely still on his father’s phone plan.”

“If I was Donald Trump Jr. I wouldn’t ever use the word ‘allowance’ in any situation,” Kimmel pointed out. “What is his job? Is being horrible an occupation now?”

Kimmel praised Zelenskyy for leading his country through “the darkest times imaginable,” only to get mocked by the son of the incoming president.

See more in his Monday night monologue: