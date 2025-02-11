Jimmy Kimmel Wonders When Kanye West Will ‘Just Change His Name to Ye-dolph’ | Video

Even by his standards Kanye West has had quite an unhinged few days bookended by varying types of pro-Nazi posturing. It’s so bad that on Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel wondered when the rapper will “just change his name to Ye-dolph and be done with it.”

Before getting into Kimmel’s monologue, some quick backstory first. On Friday, West erupted into a multi-post rant on X (formerly Twitter), declaring “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi,” among other things. Then on Sunday, he paid to run an ad for his clothing website Yeezy in several local markets during the Super Bowl — and after the ad ran, removed everything from the website except a t-shirt with a Swastika on it.

Kimmel during his monologue touched on all of this, reminding viewers Kanye also said “I’m never apologizing for my jewish comments i can say whatever the f i wanna say forever,” which according to Kimmel led even Elon Musk to un-follow him.

“You know, you have to work pretty hard to make walking the Grammys red carpet with your naked wife the 12th craziest thing you did this week,” Kimmel said. “But somehow, Kanye managed to do it.”



“Everything he writes makes you think his account has been hacked…. he posted asking Trump to pardon his ‘brother Diddy.’ I like to imagine someone in Diddy’s camp showing up to visit him in prison on Sunday and going, ‘Oh hey, Kanye is tweeting that you should be free,” Kimmel continued. “And Diddy’s like ‘Oh Really? That’s nice. What else did he say?’ ‘Ah – well, he said he’s a Nazi but…'”

Then Kimmel brought up West’s bizarre Super Bowl ad. For those who haven’t seen it, the ad featured West sitting on a dentist’s chair where he tells viewers to visit his website, yeezy.com. The commercial aired during the game on local Fox affiliates in just three markets: Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Atlanta.



“It’s interesting because his teeth are the one thing in his head I wouldn’t replace immediately if I was him. How does he still have money? The commercial directed viewers to his website, where he is selling, and this is not a joke, a swastika tee-shirt, for twenty dollars. The style code for the shirt is ‘HH-01,” Kimmel said. “I wonder what “HH” stands for? Something tells me it’s not Happy Holidays.”

“At what point does he just change his name to Ye-dolph and be done for it?” Kimmel then asked. “I mean he’s now, he’s become Etsy for Nazis.”

Watch the whole monologue below:

