Jimmy Lai rejects foreign collusion allegations in Hong Kong national security trial

Namita Singh
·4 min read

Prominent pro-democracy advocate and media tycoon Jimmy Lai testified for the first time in a Hong Kong courtroom on Wednesday as part of his ongoing national security trial.

Mr Lai, the founder of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, faces charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and publishing seditious materials.

The 76-year old British-Hong Kong national is among the most high-profile figures targeted under the China-imposed national security law, while his paper was forced to shut operations in 2021.

His testimony in court comes just a day after Hong Kong jailed 45 pro-democracy activists for up to 10 years in a separate national security case.

Speaking at the West Kowloon Magistrates Court, Mr Lai described how his principles, centred on the rule of law and freedoms of speech, religion, and assembly, shaped the newspaper’s mission.

“We were always in support of movements for freedom,” Mr Lai said, addressing a packed courtroom while dressed in a grey blazer.

Around 100 people queued in the pouring rain huddled beneath umbrellas to secure a place in the , with hundreds of police deployed around the building.

People wait to enter the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts in Hong Kong, Wednesday, 20 November 2024, ahead of Hong Kong activist publisher Jimmy Lai’s national security trial (AP)
People wait to enter the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts in Hong Kong, Wednesday, 20 November 2024, ahead of Hong Kong activist publisher Jimmy Lai’s national security trial (AP)

Mr Lai faces two counts of conspiracy to collude under Hong Kong’s controversial national security law, alongside a separate charge of conspiracy to produce seditious publications, has denied charges.

If found guilty, he could face a life sentence.

The trial, which began last December, has already seen six co-defendants, including senior staff from Apple Daily and its parent company Next Digital, plead guilty. They admitted to working with Mr Lai to request foreign nations or organisations to impose sanctions or take hostile actions against Hong Kong and Beijing.

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai poses during an interview with AFP at the Next Digital offices in Hong Kong on 16 June 2020 (AFP via Getty Images)
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai poses during an interview with AFP at the Next Digital offices in Hong Kong on 16 June 2020 (AFP via Getty Images)

During his trial, it was alleged that Mr Lai and others had requested a foreign country or organisation – especially the US – “to impose sanctions or blockade, or engage in other hostile activities” against the Hong Kong and Chinese governments.

Asked if he used his overseas contacts, including former Taiwan president and top US officials, to influence Hong Kong policy, Mr Lai replied, “Never”, reported the BBC.

One example of Mr Lai‘s alleged collusion were meetings in July 2019 with then US vice president Mike Pence and secretary of state Mike Pompeo to discuss the political crisis in Hong Kong as mass pro-democracy and anti-China protests intensified.

Under oath in court on Wednesday, Mr Lai denied asking anything specific of Mr Pence.

“I would not dare to ask the vice president to do anything. I would just relay to him what happened in Hong Kong when he asked me,” Mr Lai told the court.

Mr Lai said he had asked Mr Pompeo: “Not to do something but to say something. To voice out its support for Hong Kong.”

On Taiwan, Mr Lai said he had sought to connect former US deputy defence secretary Paul Wolfowitz and retired US general Jack Keane to an interlocutor for former Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen.

“Tsai and myself are friends, so we always talk about US policy,” he told the court, explaining he had sought to connect both sides to create an unofficial channel between then US president Donald Trump and the Tsai administration to bolster mutual understanding.

Supporters have rallied around Mr Lai, viewing him as a symbol of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement. “Apple Daily was the voice of many Hong Kongers,” said William Wong, 64, a retiree who attended the trial. “It’s my political expression to let him know I support him. He’s done a lot for Hong Kong.”

Mr Lai has been in pre-trial detention for over 1,400 days and is already serving a five-year, nine-month sentence for a separate fraud case related to a lease dispute involving Apple Daily.

The charges stem from Beijing’s imposition of the national security law in July 2020, following months of pro-democracy protests that rocked the city in 2019. Critics argue the law has been used to stifle dissent and target press freedom in the former British colony.

Wednesday’s hearing drew diplomats from the US, UK, Germany, France, Australia, Switzerland, and Ireland, underscoring the case’s international significance. The US government has condemned Mr Lai’s prosecution, calling for his immediate release.

Additional reporting by agencies

Latest Stories

  • Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai defiant as he gives evidence in foreign collusion trial

    Founder of Apple Daily paper denies seeking to influence foreign policy against China and says advocating for the independence of Hong Kong was ‘a reality too crazy to think about’

  • Trump Casts TV Doctor Mehmet Oz in New Administration

    Donald Trump announced the shocking addition of talk-show personality Dr. Mehmet Oz to his new administration on Tuesday, handing him the reins to overhaul the country’s Medicaid and Medicare programs. “I am very pleased to nominate Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator,” Trump said in a statement. “America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again.”

  • Canada-U.S. border hours to change at 35 ports of entry in new year

    People who frequently cross the Canada-U.S. border will find they have a shorter window for travel come the new year.The Canada Border Services Agency says as of 12:01 a.m. local time on Jan. 6, 35 ports of entry will adjust their hours of service as a way to enhance security for both Canada and the U.S., a news release said Monday.There will be hours adjustments seven days per week at 12 ports of entry in Manitoba, 10 in Quebec, six in Saskatchewan, four in New Brunswick, two in B.C. and one in

  • Elon Musk, senior Trump adviser have ‘massive blowup’ over Cabinet picks

    Elon Musk had a “massive blowup” with a top aide for President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago because the pair reportedly disagreed on Cabinet appointments. Musk, believed to have spent around $120 million to get Trump elected, engaged the incoming president’s longtime adviser Boris Epshteyn in a “huge explosion” last week, according to Axios. Musk reportedly accused Epshteyn of leaking ...

  • GOP No-Shows Help Dems Approve Judicial Nominees Against Trump’s Wishes

    Republicans on Tuesday ripped JD Vance, Marco Rubio and others for their absences from the chamber, which allowed Senate Democrats to ram through key Biden judicial nominees. Vance (R-OH), the vice president-elect, and Rubio (R-FL), Donald Trump’s choice for secretary of State, weren’t the only GOP senators missing, but they were singled out. Asked about the absences of several GOP senators who could have blocked President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees from moving forward, Sen. John Kennedy (R-L

  • Elon Musk’s bromance with Donald Trump isn’t going down that well in MAGAworld anymore

    ANALYSIS: He may have reached ‘uncle status’ with Trump’s granddaughter Kai, but Musk has already started to fall out with the people surrounding the president-elect. That hasn’t stopped him continuing to push to influence Cabinet picks, John Bowden reports

  • Donald Trump's New ‘Nepotism’ Line Has Critics In Disbelief

    Social media users accused the president-elect of gaslighting with his claim about his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

  • Barron Trump is a US citizen. Ending birthright citizenship won't change that | Fact check

    The repeal would cover future births and require at least one parent to be a citizen when a child is born. Neither would affect Barron Trump.

  • This Dad Is Refusing To Pay His Trump-Supporting Sons' College Tuition After The Election, And People Are Debating If He's Gone Too Far

    "I’ve decided to pass on the [college] expenses to my two Trump-supporting sons so they can truly feel firsthand the cost and expense of his absolutely stupid policy decisions."

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene: GOP Covered Up ‘Sexual Harassment and Assault’ Claims

    Marjorie Taylor Greene made a sensational allegation that her Republican colleagues in Congress have covered up “sexual harassment and assault claims” by paying off victims with taxpayer money. The MAGA diehard made the revelation as a growing number of GOP politicians have expressed reservations about Donald Trump’s choice to appoint the scandal-scarred ex-lawmaker Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general. “For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate,” she began. “If we are going to relea

  • People Who Voted For Donald Trump And Regret It, Tell Us What You Wish You Knew Before Voting

    I'm here to hear you out.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants ‘National Divorce’ From Trump Critics

    Majorie Taylor Greene called for red and blue states to separate in a post on X Monday, an idea she has brought up several times during her tenure in Congress. The Georgia congresswoman’s criticism comes amid reports of Democratic governors taking measures to protect their states against Trump’s policies. “​​If Democrat governors plan to commit treason against our President and the majority of Americans then let them destroy their own states,” she wrote. “No one will want to live there. And afte

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Make Nice With Trump After Years of Being Bitter Enemies

    The co-hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe made the bombshell announcement Monday that they’d visited President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, who were once friends with Trump but became arguably his most prominent critics in the media during his first administration, said at the top of the show they had been given the opportunity to meet with the former president on Friday. “Joe and I went to Mar-a-Lago, to meet personally with president-elect Trump,” Brzezinski

  • Where do Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema go for their apologies now?

    ANALYSIS: The two most controversial Democrats in Congress saw what was coming a mile off, writes Eric Garcia

  • Putin’s Pals Are Freaking Out About Biden’s Bombshell Missile Move

    A jubilant mood in Russia, where the return of Donald Trump to the presidency was perceived as a prologue to Moscow’s triumph against Ukraine, has now been replaced with jittery anticipation in light of President Joe Biden’s reported approval for Kyiv to launch long-range missile strikes against Russian military targets. State media’s talking heads initially dismissed the leak in the New York Times as a fake cooked up by “American propagandists.”

  • Opinion - With Trump taking over the US military, it’s time to finally change course on Ukraine

    Trump needs to show how a strong American president, unlike Obama and Biden, responds to threats and bullying

  • On Trump's Cabinet Picks, McConnell Issues a Warning

    Trump's Cabinet picks must "come before the Senate," says McConnell.

  • Transport Canada to increase screening for travellers to India

    Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand says that, "out of an abundance of caution," her ministry will be increasing security measures for people travelling to India."Transport Canada has implemented temporary additional security screening measures," for travellers to India, Anand said in a news statement Monday evening.Passengers "may experience some screening delays while these measures are in place."A government official tells CBC News the additional measures will be conducted by the Canadian

  • Russia is dropping millions on pay for up to 100,000 North Korean soldiers. They're unlikely to see much of it.

    Russia is paying $2,000 a month for each North Korean soldier, per reports. But the soldiers, who could number 100,000, probably won't see any of it.

  • Trump's proposed tariffs would raise prices for these products, experts say

    President-elect Donald Trump has promised a major escalation of the nation’s tariffs. Trump has proposed tariffs of between 60% and 100% on Chinese goods, and a tax of between 10% and 20% on every product imported from all U.S. trading partners. Economists widely forecast that tariffs of this magnitude would increase prices paid by U.S. shoppers, since importers typically pass along a share of the cost of those higher taxes to consumers.