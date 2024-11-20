Jimmy Lai rejects foreign collusion allegations in Hong Kong national security trial

Prominent pro-democracy advocate and media tycoon Jimmy Lai testified for the first time in a Hong Kong courtroom on Wednesday as part of his ongoing national security trial.

Mr Lai, the founder of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, faces charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and publishing seditious materials.

The 76-year old British-Hong Kong national is among the most high-profile figures targeted under the China-imposed national security law, while his paper was forced to shut operations in 2021.

His testimony in court comes just a day after Hong Kong jailed 45 pro-democracy activists for up to 10 years in a separate national security case.

Speaking at the West Kowloon Magistrates Court, Mr Lai described how his principles, centred on the rule of law and freedoms of speech, religion, and assembly, shaped the newspaper’s mission.

“We were always in support of movements for freedom,” Mr Lai said, addressing a packed courtroom while dressed in a grey blazer.

Around 100 people queued in the pouring rain huddled beneath umbrellas to secure a place in the , with hundreds of police deployed around the building.

People wait to enter the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts in Hong Kong, Wednesday, 20 November 2024, ahead of Hong Kong activist publisher Jimmy Lai’s national security trial (AP)

Mr Lai faces two counts of conspiracy to collude under Hong Kong’s controversial national security law, alongside a separate charge of conspiracy to produce seditious publications, has denied charges.

If found guilty, he could face a life sentence.

The trial, which began last December, has already seen six co-defendants, including senior staff from Apple Daily and its parent company Next Digital, plead guilty. They admitted to working with Mr Lai to request foreign nations or organisations to impose sanctions or take hostile actions against Hong Kong and Beijing.

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai poses during an interview with AFP at the Next Digital offices in Hong Kong on 16 June 2020 (AFP via Getty Images)

During his trial, it was alleged that Mr Lai and others had requested a foreign country or organisation – especially the US – “to impose sanctions or blockade, or engage in other hostile activities” against the Hong Kong and Chinese governments.

Asked if he used his overseas contacts, including former Taiwan president and top US officials, to influence Hong Kong policy, Mr Lai replied, “Never”, reported the BBC.

One example of Mr Lai‘s alleged collusion were meetings in July 2019 with then US vice president Mike Pence and secretary of state Mike Pompeo to discuss the political crisis in Hong Kong as mass pro-democracy and anti-China protests intensified.

Under oath in court on Wednesday, Mr Lai denied asking anything specific of Mr Pence.

“I would not dare to ask the vice president to do anything. I would just relay to him what happened in Hong Kong when he asked me,” Mr Lai told the court.

Mr Lai said he had asked Mr Pompeo: “Not to do something but to say something. To voice out its support for Hong Kong.”

On Taiwan, Mr Lai said he had sought to connect former US deputy defence secretary Paul Wolfowitz and retired US general Jack Keane to an interlocutor for former Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen.

“Tsai and myself are friends, so we always talk about US policy,” he told the court, explaining he had sought to connect both sides to create an unofficial channel between then US president Donald Trump and the Tsai administration to bolster mutual understanding.

Supporters have rallied around Mr Lai, viewing him as a symbol of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement. “Apple Daily was the voice of many Hong Kongers,” said William Wong, 64, a retiree who attended the trial. “It’s my political expression to let him know I support him. He’s done a lot for Hong Kong.”

Mr Lai has been in pre-trial detention for over 1,400 days and is already serving a five-year, nine-month sentence for a separate fraud case related to a lease dispute involving Apple Daily.

The charges stem from Beijing’s imposition of the national security law in July 2020, following months of pro-democracy protests that rocked the city in 2019. Critics argue the law has been used to stifle dissent and target press freedom in the former British colony.

Wednesday’s hearing drew diplomats from the US, UK, Germany, France, Australia, Switzerland, and Ireland, underscoring the case’s international significance. The US government has condemned Mr Lai’s prosecution, calling for his immediate release.

Additional reporting by agencies