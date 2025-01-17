Jimmy Mizen's killer returned to prison after breaching parole in drill rap video

The killer of 15-year-old Jimmy Mizen has been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions after appearing in a drill rap video, the Probation Service said.

Jake Fahri, 35, served 14 years in jail for the murder of schoolboy in south London in 2008.

The move comes after Fahri, who was released from jail on licence in 2023, appeared in to record drill music referencing the murder of Jimmy, who bled to death at a bakery in south London after his attacker threw a large glass dish that shattered and severed an artery in his neck.

It emerged earlier on Friday that the killer could face a return to prison after breaching his licence by filming a music video in Greenwich.

A Probation Service spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with Jimmy Mizen's family who deserve better than to see their son's murderer shamelessly boasting about his violent crime.

"All offenders released on licence are subject to strict conditions.

"As this case shows, we will recall them to prison if they break the rules."

Having watched videos unearthed by the Sun newspaper, Jimmy’s mother Margaret Mizen and her husband Barry spotted that the balaclava-clad Fahri was seen on Greenwich Peninsula with Canary Wharf in the backdrop, which they said was a parole breach.

Mrs Mizen, who awarded an MBE in 2013 for her work with husband helping young people fleeing violence, told The Sun: “He is not allowed in certain boroughs. Greenwich is one of them.”

When asked if her son’s killer should be returned to prison she added: “He will have to. Otherwise the licence will be a laughing stock.

“If he has breached it then yes, he needs to go back to prison and really think about his life.”

The mother asked “what is the point?” if Fahri had not changed as a person following his time in prison before explaining that the worse thing was that the videos “will make him a celebrity to some”.

Fahri, 35, appears as balaclava-clad rapper TEN who boasts about violence in several videos and the Sun reported that his tracks have recently been showcased on BBC Radio 1Xtra with DJ Theo Johnson saying the artist “really stands out”.

In 2009, the then-19-year-old Farhi was jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years at the Old Bailey for the murder. Now 35, he was released on licence in June 2023.

HM Prison and Probation Service has said it is investigating the case as a “priority” and explained that it takes “any material that could glorify violence or distress victims extremely seriously”.

The BBC previously said nobody at the station knew of TEN’s true identity.

The broadcaster said in an updated statement: “This individual does not feature on any BBC playlists.

“We have never played - as we pointed out to the Sun - the lyrics they have printed.

“He’s had two other tracks played twice. 1Xtra has no further plans to play his music, we were not aware of his background and we in no way condone his actions.”

Since his release from HMP Long Lartin, Fahri has moved into a flat in Deptford, where he lives with his dog.

He wears a tag, follows a curfew and is barred from entering Lewisham where the Mizens still live.