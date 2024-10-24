Jimmy O. Yang, Dolly De Leon, Utkarsh Ambudkar, ‘Moana 2’ Team Among Honorees Set For Critics Choice AAPI Celebration Event

The Critics Choice Association on Thursday revealed its full list of honorees for the organization’s third annual Celebration of AAPI Cinema & Television, recognizing standout performances and work by the AAPI entertainment community. The event is set for November 12 at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

The list includes Squid Game Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae receiving the Trailblazer Award, The Daily Show‘s Ronny Chieng the Comedy Award, Cannes Palme d’Or winner Anora producer Samantha Quan the Producer Award, Ghostlight star Dolly de Leon the Supporting Actress Award – Film and Ghosts star Utkarsh Ambudkar the Actor Award – Series.

Additional honorees include Industry‘s Ken Leung for Supporting Actor Award – Series, The Last of the Sea Women director-producer Sue Kim the Documentary Award (also being recognized with a Starz #TakeTheLead designation), Interior Chinatown star Jimmy O. Yang the Breakthrough Actor Award, Rescue: HI-Surf star Kekoa Scott Kekumano the Rising Star Award and Academy Museum of Motion Pictures trustee Julia S. Gouw the Industry Leadership Award.

The Moana 2 team of directors David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller and producers Christina Chen and Yvett Merino will receive the Animation Award.

The honorees join Joan Chen, who is being lauded with the Career Achievement Award.

“We are immensely proud to return for a third year to showcase these incredible projects and highlight the work of these extraordinary individuals from the AAPI community,” said Critics Choice Association member Kylie Mar, who serves as host, writer and co-programmer for the gala.

The news comes after the Critics Choice Association on Tuesday held its Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television ceremony. The group is gearing up for its annual Critics Choice Awards film and TV nominations in December, with the Critics Choice Awards to air January 14.

