Jinger Duggar Teases Daughters 'Forget Half of the Names' of Their Cousins: 'There's Just So Many to Remember'

"It’s hard to know who your aunts and uncles are when your mom’s a part of a large family," Jinger acknowledged

Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s daughters can barely keep up with their extended family!

On the latest episode of The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast, Jinger, 30, and her husband Jeremy Vuolo discussed a “super fun” brunch with their daughters — Felicity, 6, and Evangeline, 4 — and “a ton of the family.”

“It was so sweet for Felicity and Evie to get that time with their cousins because they really, really love them,” she shared.

However, their daughters struggled to recall all of the names of their extended family members.

Jinger Vuolo/Instagram Jeremy Vuolo with his daughters

“They forget half of the names and I feel like half the cousins forget each other’s names too — not each other’s names — the older, like, the aunts and uncles,” she explained. “There’s just so many to remember.”

The former reality star recalled Felicity’s confusion when the couple’s friend Christian Paul and wife Tai recently announced they are expecting a baby.

“So she watched it a couple times and then she said, ‘OK Mom, now who is Christian Paul to me? He’s one of my uncles, right? Is he one of my uncles?’” she shared, which she called “so funny.”

“Growing up, you have so many people around and it’s just so confusing,” she added.

Jinger Vuolo/Instagram From left: Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar

The Counting On alum acknowledged that “it’s hard to know who your aunts and uncles are when your mom’s a part of a large family.”

“And then with the 19 siblings, then you have the in-laws as well and then all the nieces and nephews,” she continued. “It’s hard to tell who’s related, and then we have friends who feel like family, but they aren’t technically family.”

There will be one more name to remember when Jinger and Jeremy welcome a new addition to their family in March.

Jinger previously shared with PEOPLE how "excited" the pair are for the baby's arrival as Jeremy acknowledged that while the news "was something we were expecting," he "was still shocked."

"When she told me, I was literally speechless," he added. "She got me good. It was on Felicity's birthday. Jinger says, 'I've got a gift for you.' It was in an Amazon bag. So I'm thinking, 'What did she get from Amazon for me?' Then I open it up and it's the positive result, and I'm actually speechless."



