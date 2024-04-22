The Jinx returns for a second series, which explores what happened to Robert Durst after the release of the groundbreaking 2015 docu-series from his arrest to his murder trial. (Sky)

The Jinx changed the game when it came to the true crime genre thanks to its jaw-dropping finale which saw its subject Robert Durst admit he "killed them all" after weeks of professing his innocence in the 1982 disappearance of his wife Kathie, the 2000 murder of friend Susan Berman, and the 2001 death of his neighbour Morris Black.

A second part of the docuseries has now been made, which explores what happened to Durst in the aftermath of this shocking confession from his arrest the day before the Part One finale aired in 2015 to his trial for Berman's murder. Andrew Jarecki returns to examine the case in detail, with fresh witnesses coming forward and new evidence being unveiled.

Each episode of the six-part series will include new details and revelations that viewers didn't know before. As the series airs on Sky, Yahoo will explore the biggest surprises each week.

The biggest revelations from The Jinx Part Two

In Part One Robert Durst was recorded saying he 'killed them all', referring to the 1982 disappearance of his wife Kathie, the 2000 murder of Susan Berman and the 2001 killing of Morris Black. (Sky/NOW)

Episode 1 of The Jinx Part Two featured several big revelations, with the episode focusing on Durst's arrest and the immediate reaction once the finale aired in 2015.

Robert Durst watched The Jinx as it aired, and episode 5 made him panic

He may have been the subject of the documentary, but Durst watched the show whilst it was airing on HBO and shared his thoughts with journalist Charles Bagli. The New York Times writer revealed that their conversations included his immediate reaction to what was being covered in the show, when the third episode aired he felt he was "in pretty good shape".

However it was episode 5 that put an end to that belief, because it showed the discovery of a letter written by Durst to Berman years before her death. The letter was written in a similar way to the note that police were sent to make them aware of Berman's body in 2000.

Bagli said: "When Bob saw the letter on TV he got very nervous, this seems to be proof positive that he killed Susan. That is evidence.

"When I called him after the fifth episode there was a change in Bob, he was clearly now worried. 'No, I'm sort of busy right now let me get back to you, say Wednesday, bye bye.' And i thought to myself, 'holy s**t he is going to run.'"

A juror from the Galveston murder trial helped Robert Durst escape

Robert Durst, pictured at his 2003 trial for the killing of Morris Black. Part Two revealed that a juror from the trial aided his escape in 2015 after he went on the run following the release of The Jinx. (AP Photo)

In a shock turn of events, Chris Lovell one of the jurors in the Galveston murder trial was revealed to have helped Durst in his attempted escape from law enforcement. Lovell, who appeared in The Jinx, had befriended Durst after he was acquitted of the murder of Morris Black in 2003 and his wife, Donna, also became an assistant to Durst.

Susan Criss, who was the judge at the Galveston trial, said that she thought Lovell was "enamoured with Bob because he was incredibly wealthy" and was "hoping that would provide some financial reward".

Criss added: "I've never seen or heard of a juror forming a relationship with a juror after trial, but most defendants aren't extremely wealthy with a sort of celebrity status. I think that Bob trusted Chris, and I think that Chris Lovell would do what Bob says."

It was revealed in the documentary that Lovell and his wife helped Durst try to escape, 12 years after the trial against him. The pair were said to have visited Durst's home, bringing empty bags with them and then leaving with them full — the apartment had been sanitised and law enforcement did not find any "critical evidence" there.

Robert Durst hatched a plan to escape to Cuba

Robert Durst pictured after his arrest in New Orleans in 2015. The documentary reveals Durst planned to escape to Cuba. (AP Photo)

The FBI found Durst by monitoring his voicemail, which Durst was caught trying to get into using his passcode and failing to do so. He was traced to the J.W. Marriott hotel in New Orleans, where the FBI apprehended him.

When they investigated his hotel room the FBI found drugs, a huge amount of cash, a hand gun, and also a latex mask which they revealed was going to be used by Durst in his escape. It was revealed that Durst had made a plan to escape to Cuba.

Durst explained his plan in an interview with LA District Attorney John Lewin, saying: "I had made arrangements, I had considered the possibility, I had looked here and looked there, but I had never really said 'you know what? They are going to come after me, I've got to get far away where they can't get me.'

"I guess inertia, I really, really, really didn't think that I was going to end up arrested. Being a fugitive was not something I did well."

When he was arrested he claimed he was taking meth during The Jinx filming

In an interview with LA District Attorney John Lewin (pictured), Robert Durst claimed he was taking drugs when filming his interviews for The Jinx Part One. (Sky)

After he was arrested, Durst took part in a voluntary interview with Lewin where he claimed to have been taking meth at the time he filmed for The Jinx.

He said: "For the whole long weekend when I did the interviews for The Jinx, I was on meth. The whole time i was on meth... shouldn't that be obvious, I'm surprised my lawyer let me go ahead with this because I looked like there was something going on."

Lewin called out Durst on this claim, saying it was "b******t", and then Durst appeared to try and change tactic and speaking in a way that suggested he wanted to make a plea bargain. Durst told Lewin: "What's going through my mind is if I tell you what i know and answer your questions, what can you possibly do for me? I'm very willing to talk."

Reflecting on the conversation, Lewin said: I felt I was ten minutes away from a confession. Over time what I've realised is, and I'm a big football fan, is I was over at the five-yard line but I was never going to get a confession, and you realise 'oh okay, it wasn't that I was so great to get to the five-yard line it was that he didn't play any defence and he never intended to let me get into the end zone'."

