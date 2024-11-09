JJ Peterka scores lone shootout goal in Buffalo Sabres 3-2 win over Calgary Flames

CBC

Hockey Saskatchewan has confirmed that an allegation of a cellphone incident in a locker room from October is under investigation.Hockey Canada's independent third-party investigator is looking into whether a young player in Martensville, Sask., shot video of another player showering and then posted it to social media, said Hockey Saskatchewan general manager Kelly McClintock.McClintock said the Hockey Saskatchewan policy on cellphones is clear."Cellphones are only permitted to be used in a dres