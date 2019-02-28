JJ Watt Cuddles Up with Girlfriend Kealia Ohai During Sweet Family Vacation

It doesn’t get any sweeter than this!

NFL player JJ Watt wasn’t shy about packing on the PDA with girlfriend Kealia Ohai during a family vacation to California.

On Wednesday, the Houston Texans defense end, 29, shared a series of adorable snaps of him and his longtime love on Instagram, which were taken by his younger brother T.J. Watt, who also plays in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In one of the pictures, the happy couple smiled together in front of the water as JJ held the Houston Dash soccer player, 27, around her waist, while in another, Ohai planted a sweet peck on her boyfriend’s cheek.

“Photo credit to world renowned photographer @_tjwatt42,”JJ captioned one of their affectionate images, before sharing a photo from the hotel in Laguna Beach where he appeared to be staying with the rest of his family during the trip.

The trip appeared to be taken in order to give the entire family a chance to celebrate the arrival of Derek Watt’s newborn son.

Derek, who is JJ’s older brother — and currently plays in the NFL for the Los Angeles Chargers — welcomed son Logan James Watt earlier this month.

“What better way to spend our first wedding anniversary than welcoming our son, Logan James Watt, to our family! A whopping 9lbs 13oz! I Love You More Than Anything @gabriella_watt22!” he wrote on Instagram on Feb. 17, alongside a series of hospital snaps.

Documenting their time with the newborn, JJ went on to post a photo on his Instagram Story of Ohai holding baby Logan in her arms, as Derek shared a photo of his son surrounded by his loving uncles.

“Logan sure is loving having his 3 uncles around all at the same time. But I must say his uncles have officially turned into big softies whenever they are around him!” he captioned the image.

