JJ Watt Shares Sweet Picture with Fiancée at Practice: 'Today Was a Good Day'

JJ Watt had a special fan in the crowd at the Houston Texans open training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center this week.

The 30-year-old defensive end shared a new Instagram picture with his fiancée Kealia Ohai this week, writing alongside the photo, “Today was a good day.”

Watt shared several more photos from the practice on his Instagram, including a fan shot of himself and Ohai sharing a kiss.

RELATED: JJ Watt Surprises Fiancée Keala Ohai by Flying in Her Family & Friends to Celebrate Engagement

Watt and Ohai, 27, confirmed their engagement after three years of dating on Instagram and Twitter back in May.

RELATED: JJ Watt Accidentally Breaks Boy’s Bike While Riding It to Practice in Green Bay Tradition

JJ Wyatt / Instagram More

Ohai, who captains the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League, and the athlete first met through Watt’s former Houston Texans teammate Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai’s older sister, Megan.

Rumors of their romance began to swirl in early 2016 when Watt was spotted at Dash games, and when he wore a shirt sporting the No. 7 — which is Ohai’s jersey number — during a press conference.

After their engagement this year, the NFL star captioned a set of engagement photos, “I’m the luckiest man in the world.”