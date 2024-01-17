JK Rowling a fashionable hate object for lazy virtue signallers – and I’m tired of it

Nick Hilton, the Independent’s chief TV critic, has called JK Rowling “Britain’s gloriously nasty novelist” in the New Statesman - Samir Hussein/WireImage

I am addicted to the Cormoran Strike thrillers by Robert Galbraith. I got the seventh in the series, The Running Grave, for Christmas and I defied the gasps from the younger generation – “But Mum, seriously, it’s like 900 pages!” – to get through the mighty tome in less than three days, plus violet creams.

The novels feature one of the best detective partnerships: Afghan war amputee and rock-star love-child (Strike) and fearless, beautiful Yorkshire farmer’s daughter (Robin Ellacott). Brilliant at solving cases, the sleuthing pair remain stubbornly oblivious to numerous clues pointing to them being deeply in love.

The will-they-won’t-they strand is wearing a bit thin by now, but I still relish being plunged into the series’ fully realised world. No surprise, really, that the fiction should be so compelling when Robert Galbraith is a pseudonym for JK Rowling.

It was Rowling who first got my children’s generation into the reading habit. When a new Harry Potter was about to be released, we joined the long queue of shining faces outside Waterstones at midnight. Many of those Harry Potter fans, now in their 20s, have turned against Rowling because she has expressed decided views on biological sex (it’s real!), stuck up for the right of women to have their own spaces and generally refused to bow down before the trans cult parroted by so many of her craven contemporaries in the arts.

Ungrateful churls like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, whose meagre acting talent was lent lustre by Rowling’s wonderful creations.

Fortunately, Rowling is so rich they can’t cancel her. She continues to use her wealth for good and keeps annoying all the right people, including the SNP, which threatens to imprison parents who share Rowling’s views. Being Scotland, that may mean going to a women’s prison alongside rapists who have conveniently decided they’re female.

Anyway, JK is a fashionable hate object for the hard of thinking and those who wish to lazily signal their virtue. Sure enough, along comes Nick Hilton, the Independent’s chief TV critic, who calls Rowling “Britain’s gloriously nasty novelist” in the New Statesman.

Story continues

“Now that the dust has settled on the best-selling Harry Potter series,” Hilton writes, “Rowling has transitioned from national treasure to liberal pariah, alienating her largely Left-wing millennial fanbase with gender-critical politics. In tandem, the nastiness of her fiction – previously largely sublimated – has bubbled up to the surface like lava. Her most recent books, which grace window displays in Waterstones, might just make her Britain’s nastiest novelist.”

Nasty in what way? The Strike series certainly has its fair share of gruesome murders and graphic violence, but no more than most contemporary crime-fiction. But the evil that Galbraith/Rowling draws so well is always cushioned and consoled by characters like Cormoran’s elderly aunt and uncle who rescued him and his sister from a flaky, damaging childhood with their drug-addict mother.

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger as Strike and Robin in the TV adaptation of the series - Steffan Hill/Bronte Film & TV Ltd

Hilton’s criticism of Rowling is politically motivated, I think. He writes, “In her novels, Rowling skewers the far-Right – meanwhile, she has liked a post from a far-Right account on Twitter. She condemns vicious keyboard warriors and hysterical reactionaries in her books but engages in similar behaviour herself online.

In another world, JK Rowling could be a character in a book by Robert Galbraith: brittle, insecure, cruel. When she assumed the Galbraith pseudonym, Rowling was putting on a mask. The mask of anonymity, the mask of detachment, the mask of adulthood. But on another level, she was taking off a mask – and showing herself in full, nasty glory for the first time.”

Rubbish. What Hilton means is, I can’t stand the author’s views so I truffled up some grim stuff from her novels and claimed it shows what a bad person she is so I can grab a few headlines.

As a fan, I would say the Strike novels paint a brilliantly skilful Manichean picture of modern life in which good and evil are braided tightly together but, ultimately, goodness gets the last word. The author is both a devastating satirist of human foibles, but also notably compassionate. (Unlike the Left and its witchfinders.) Not nasty at all.

Young gunslingers have always tried to make a name for themselves in the literary pages of the Statesman. Martin Amis began his career there. Little in the way of good judgement, however, is to be expected from Nick Hilton who wrote in a recent TV review: “It is hard to imagine many will stick with Mr Bates vs the Post Office for its four-night run.”

Only the most influential piece of TV drama for 30 years, Nick. What didn’t you like? Too many provincial, middle-aged white men and not enough rapists called Lisa? Dear, oh dear.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.