JLo and Ben Affleck Officially List L.A. Home for $68 Million

They have yet to confirm that a divorce is in the offing, but after months of speculation, Hollywood klieg lights Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially calling it quits on their hotel-sized mansion in Beverly Hills, hoisting the 38,000-square-foot behemoth on the open market with a price tag of $68 million, more than 10-percent above the $60.85 million they paid for the hilltop estate only just a year ago.

The five-acre estate, with all the latest and greatest in privacy and security measures, underwent a quick but thorough renovation over the last handful of months, according to listings held by Santiago Arana of The Agency. In addition to the grandiosely proportioned but comfortably appointed main house, marketing material indicates the property also has a 5,000-square-foot penthouse for guests, a caretaker’s residence, a two-bedroom guardhouse, and garage space for a dozen cars, with the vast motor court and wide, sinuous driveway able to accommodate up to 80 more vehicles.

Beyond the capacious, double-height, skylight-topped entrance gallery are ample living and dining rooms for more formal occasions; a sleek kitchen with two massive islands and taupe-colored laminate cabinetry; a cozy fireside breakfast room; and a family room with a wet bar and a disappearing wall of glass that connects the room to a vast loggia.

There are a total of 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms across the property, including a vast primary suite that should have been more than spacious enough to accommodate the egos of two of Hollywood’s biggest stars. But alas. There are fireplaces in the sitting area of the bedroom as well as in the separate sitting room and in at least one of the two bathrooms; a private loggia offers sweeping mountain views; and a glam room includes a hair-washing bowl, a couple make-up stations and plenty of plush furniture for stylists, assistants and others to relax while JLo gets ready for the red carpet.

A detached building houses an indoor sports complex, which means never having to sweat or change clothes with the hoi polloi. In addition to a fully equipped gym, there’s a combination basketball and pickleball court, a ping-pong table, a boxing room, a sports lounge with arcade games, and, for when you’ve had all the aerobic exercising you can handle, a bar area. Listings also show there’s a recording studio.

The manicured grounds include two gated driveways lined with perfectly clipped hedges that come together at the front of the house. At the rear, covered patios include a summer kitchen. But the star of the show here is the massive, boomerang-shaped zero-edge pool that feels like it’s floating above the rugged canyon floor below.

It’s been a tough year for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Married two years ago this month, the self-financed album and film that JLo put out chronicling their relationship were both big flops, and she was forced to cancel a world tour due to lagging ticket sales. The couple are reportedly already living separately, with Ben holed up in a $100,000 per month rental in the Brentwood area—it’s just around the corner from his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their teenaged children—and JLo jet setting between L.A., Italy, Paris, and the Hamptons.

Affleck sold his home in the Pacific Palisades area of L.A. almost two years ago, and his holdings still include a vast country estate in Georgia that he picked up in 2003, when he and Lopez coupled up the first time around, and where the erstwhile couple held a lavish wedding celebration in 2022. He will likely be on the lookout for some new digs in L.A. As for Lopez, she sold a nearly 8-acre Bel Air estate last year for almost $34 million, and her duplex penthouse in New York’s NoMad neighborhood is currently in contract to be sold with a final asking price of just under $25 million. She still owns a big spread out in the Hamptons, scooped up more than a decade ago for $10 million, and she’s been spotted several times out looking at homes in Los Angeles over the last couple of months.

