JLS singer Oritse Williams says wife’s two miscarriages a ‘living nightmare’

JLS star Oritse Williams has said it felt like a “living nightmare” when he and his wife found out she had miscarried.

The singer, 38, said he and his partner, Kazz Kumar Williams, experienced two missed miscarriages before she became pregnant for a third time, giving birth to a boy called Shiva Zion Olumide Williams in late 2024.

Speaking to ITV show Loose Women on Monday, Williams said: “They said it was a missed miscarriage. We didn’t know what that was.

“We were so baffled, missed miscarriage? What even is that?

“And it just all kind of happened so fast, and they took us into this private room and started talking to us about how do you want to deal with the loss of your baby?

“And we were just trying to deal with the news and being so confused and baffled, and now they’re talking to us about, ‘Do you want to bury? Do you want to have a funeral?”.

He continued: “Any beautiful, great moment that year that happened, (you) might as well have just thrown it in the bin, because what was happening right there was like a living nightmare.

“And I’m looking at Kazz, Kazz is looking at me. We’re just both – we don’t understand.”

Ms Kumar Williams said they had decided to book a private scan to confirm the miscarriage because they were convinced they could have it wrong.

A missed or delayed miscarriage is when a miscarriage is diagnosed during a routine scan that may reveal the baby has no heartbeat, or is too small for the date of pregnancy, according to the NHS website.

Williams said he was told the chance of having another missed miscarriage was “extremely unlikely”.

Speaking about what happened after the second missed miscarriage, he said: “I mean, it was tough. I was obviously in a new chapter of my life.

Hosts Oritse Williams, Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold and JB Gill (JLS) on stage at the Global Awards 2020 (Scott Garfitt/PA)

“I was recording and writing solo music, so I was trying to just focus on throwing myself into what I was doing at that particular time, but at the same time, trying to be strong for Kazz.

“And as a man you think, ‘Oh, you know what, if I don’t show any emotion, if I show that I’m strong, she’s not going to… it will be easier for her’.

“But there came a point in time whereby Kazz kind of turned around to me at home and was like, ‘Do you not feel anything? You’ve not told me how you feel’.”

He added: “I broke down, and I was on the floor, inconsolable, totally devastated, exasperating crying.

“It all just came flooding out, it all came flooding out.

“I said, you know, I can’t even tell you everything that I said, but I pretty much was saying to her, like, ‘Do you know how much I’m hurting inside? Do you know how much I’ve been hurt watching you be crippled’.

“I’ve watched the fact that her body has been struggling ever since (the miscarriages), her health has never been the same.

“We’ve had two losses, but nothing could be worse than what’s happening right now to us.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, announced their son had been born in a shared social media post in November 2024 that said “mummy and daddy love you”.