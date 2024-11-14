Jo Johnson criticises past governments for legacy of poor university finances

Harry Taylor and Claudia Savage, PA Political Staff
·3 min read

Lord Jo Johnson has taken aim at previous Conservative governments including his own brother Boris’s, over the precarious state of university finances.

The two-time former universities minister lamented the state of finances in the university sector as the House of Lords discussed a recent Universities UK report on the future for higher education.

Lord Johnson of Marylebone said it had led to a “real abdication of responsibility on the part of more recent governments” to have let institutions’ balance sheets deteriorate, and welcomed the Government’s announcement that fees will rise.

Boris Johnson (left) and Jo Johnson
Jo Johnson said university finances are ‘worsening very rapidly’ (PA)

He echoed the concerns of Baroness Warwick of Undercliffe, a former head of Universities UK, over the depths to which finances had sunk.

Lady Undercliffe referenced a Office for Students (OFS) report that said 40% of universities expected to be in deficit in 2023/2024 and a rising proportion reported having limited cash flow.

Lord Johnson said: “The financial condition of the sector is worsening very rapidly.

“Updated analysis suggests that as many as three-quarters of the sector will be in deficit next year, suggesting that conditions are really deteriorating extremely rapidly.

“Like (her) I welcome the Government’s move to increase fees with inflation for the next financial year, it is an important step.”

The Tory peer added: “Obviously it’s a shame that it’s taken this long, it’s a shame that the sector has had almost a decade, as (she) said, of real-terms erosion of undergraduate tuition fee income, but I am glad this decision has at last been taken.

“It was a real abdication of responsibility on the part of more recent governments to have let this issue drift in the way it has.

“It is no way to provide certainty for institutions vital to our success as a knowledge economy.

“It has led to needless job cuts, programme closures and… an increased dependence on the volatile income from overseas students, welcome though they are.”

Last week the Government announced that it would be increasing the tuition fees cap for full-time students by £285 to £9,535.

The freeze at the current rate since 2017 has led some institutions to complain that they have struggled to keep up with rising costs, including inflation.

A poll commissioned by the Higher Education Policy Institute in October, before the Government’s announcement on tuition fee increases, found that nearly a third of students were worried that their university could become insolvent.

A total of 31% were found to be “quite worried” or “very worried” about the financial status of their institution.

Lord Johnson told a Conservative Party conference fringe event in October that the party had been “irresponsible” to let university funding stay the same for its last six years in power, according to Times Higher Education.

Labour peer Lady Undercliffe said it was widely understood among peers that the funding for universities was “structurally unsustainable” and that this had impacted university research.

She said: “Given the financial deterioration of universities this has produced a huge gap in funding and renders this vital activity exposed.

“Fees from international students currently make up some of this short term. But I think we can all agree that this is not a robust or indeed a sustainable solution.

“An ambitious and long-term approach is needed to ensure that the UK can retain its international competitiveness and continue delivering on the Government’s ambitions for economic growth.”

She added that the maintenance grant for students should be reintroduced, and that in the long-term both fees and student loans should be linked to inflation.

“The financial sustainability of the university sector is not a challenge that can be ducked. Inflation has eroded the real value of student fees and maintenance loans as well by around a third, which has proved unsustainable for both students and universities,” she said.

Latest Stories

  • Lawrence O’Donnell Spots ‘Twisted’ Way Donald Trump Just ‘Humiliated’ Elon Musk In Public

    “Everyone laughed. They laughed that uncomfortable laugh,” noted the MSNBC anchor.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre Hits Fox Business Reporter With 'Honest' Reality Check On Trump

    Fox Business Network's Edward Lawrence questioned the White House press secretary over Joe Biden calling Trump a "threat" to democracy.

  • Jake Tapper Says Words He 'Never Contemplated Using' In Savage Gaetz News Intro

    The CNN host's words of disbelief may haunt you if the Florida extremist is confirmed as the attorney general.

  • 'This Is Pretty Bad': National Security Expert Sounds Alarm On Tulsi Gabbard

    A former Clinton administration official said Donald Trump's pick for director of national intelligence is "really concerning."

  • Melania Trump Has Harsh 'Question' Over Jill Biden's Phone Call After Assassination Attempt

    Donald Trump's wife suggested it wasn't authentic.

  • John Bolton Sums Up What Trump Really Wants In 1 Damning Word

    The former national security adviser warned that this single trait "won't serve the country well."

  • Melania Trump Expected to Break Yet Another FLOTUS Tradition

    The tradition-bucking Melania Trump likely won’t call the White House home these next four years. Discussions about how—and where—the 52-year-old will spend her days in Donald Trump’s second term remains “ongoing,” CNN reported Wednesday, but sources said she’s “unlikely to move to Washington full time in her second go-round as first lady.” Melania won’t be entirely absent in Washington, the network reported. She’s still expected to turn up to major events like state dinners and have her own “pl

  • ‘MAGA Is P***ed’: Trump Faithfuls Out for Blood After Rick Scott Loses Senate Majority Vote

    Top figures in the MAGA world spent Wednesday complaining that their pick for Senate Majority Leader, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, didn’t clear the first round of voting. Those upset took to social media and their podcasts to whine and even threaten to oust Sen. John Thune (R-SD)—who was voted into Senate leadership via secret ballot—if he doesn’t fall in line with all of Donald Trump’s requests. “If he does not support President Trump in these next 30 to 45 days to fill President Trump’s cabinet, w

  • Fox News’s Jesse Watters says the quiet part out loud about Trump’s administration

    Jesse Watters Primetime host boasted of his ties to some of those headed for the most powerful jobs in government

  • Trump Makes Fox News Star His Pentagon Chief as MAGA’s White House Makeover Heats Up

    Donald Trump announced several additions to his forthcoming administration on Tuesday—including the shocking selection of Fox News host and Army National Guard veteran Pete Hegseth as his Secretary of Defense. “Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First,” Trump said in a statement. “With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down.” Hegseth’s role requires Senate confirmation.

  • Lawrence O’Donnell Breaks Down How Donald Trump Is ‘Humiliating’ Elon Musk On Multiple Levels

    The MSNBC anchor also pointed out the “funniest” part of the president-elect’s press release about the billionaire’s new role.

  • Trump's border czar says Canadian border is an 'extreme' vulnerability

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's border czar says there is an "extreme national security vulnerability" along the Canada-U.S. border that he plans to deal with the moment the new Republican administration takes power.Tom Homan, named Sunday as the official in charge of all U.S. border issues, said in a television interview that he expects there will be "tough conversations" with Ottawa about the situation along the Canada-U.S. border. "The problem with the northern border is a huge national s

  • Trump Arrives in Washington and Jokes He May Be President Forever

    Donald Trump landed in Washington Wednesday to celebrate Republicans’ soon-to-be control over the White House and Congress, and visit lame-duck President Joe Biden in person. Trump and Biden were seated in chairs next to each other by a crackling fire in the Oval Office for a photo opportunity ahead of their first official transition meeting. “Politics is tough and in many cases it’s not a nice world but it is a nice world today,” Trump said in their roughly one-minute appearance before cameras.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Epically Trolls Trump With A Surprise ‘Appearance’ For The Ages

    The late night host brought out a “guest” that just might get under the president-elect’s skin.

  • Trump Puts ‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk in Charge of Fake Gov’t Department

    President-elect Donald Trump announced that billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” despite the fact that government agencies can only be created by an act of Congress. The new office will be named the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE—a reference to a decade-old meme that was later turned into a cryptocurrency beloved by Musk. Both Ramaswamy and Musk celebrated in posts on X, the social media site Musk purchased fo

  • Lara Trump Floated as Replacement for Marco Rubio’s Seat

    President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet appointments have incited job shuffling, with Republicans clamoring to climb up to higher roles. The latest to clinch a promotion could be Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. In an interview with Axios, Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt lobbied for Lara, who currently serves as RNC co-chair, to fill Marco Rubio’s soon-to-be vacant Senate seat—if Trump does indeed select him as secretary of state in his administration. According to Britt, Lara understands

  • Wanda Sykes Has a Simple Explanation for Trump’s Big Win

    Wanda Sykes said that even though she “got her hopes up,” about Kamala Harris potentially winning the election, she wasn’t surprised when Donald Trump won—and she revealed why on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I mean it’s so many reasons why you can say it happened,” Sykes said on the show, “But I think you know, a lot of us aren’t, like, totally shocked” because “sometimes America is just gonna America.” Even though she wasn’t floored by the results, Sykes admitted she’s not feeling great about

  • Navarro: ‘We’re not going to have a Trump Cabinet’ with Thune or Cornyn leading Senate GOP

    Former White House aide Peter Navarro questioned whether President-elect Trump’s nominees could get confirmed if either Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) or Sen. John Cornyn (R -Texas) is elected as Senate majority leader. Navarro argued some Trump supporters who have been mentioned as potential Cabinet nominees, such as Kash Patel, a former Defense official in the first Trump administration, would not make…

  • Italian president tells Musk to quit meddling in Italy's politics

    ROME (Reuters) -President Sergio Mattarella told Elon Musk on Wednesday not to interfere in Italian affairs after the U.S. billionaire said Rome judges blocking a government anti-immigration initiative should be sent packing. The highly unusual statement from the Italian head of state came against a backdrop of growing tension between the ruling coalition and the judiciary that has attracted the attention of Musk, who is a friend of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "These judges need to go," Musk wrote on X on Tuesday, referring to a panel of Rome magistrates who had questioned the legality of a government initiative to detain asylum-seekers in Albania -- a measure aimed at discouraging irregular immigration.

  • Tammy Duckworth Has Blunt Question For Trump's 'Dangerous' Defense Secretary Pick

    The senator and Iraq War veteran hit back at Pete Hegseth's comments that women shouldn't serve in combat roles.