Joan Collins, 91, Shines in Black Sequin Top and Skirt with a Daring Slit for BFI Gala

The English screen legend looked glamorous as ever in the age-defying look

Jeff Spicer/Getty Joan Collins.

Joan Collins is sparkling!

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, the 91-year-old acting legend attended the BFI Luminous fundraising gala at the Roundhouse in London in a dazzling, age-defying ensemble. Collins looked radiant in a black off-the-shoulder sequin top and a black embroidered skirt with a daring thigh-high slit.

She also wore black knee-high boots and a small black purse.

The look was made even more glamorous with the addition of a sparkling choker necklace, dangling earrings and a stack of glittering bracelets. Collins' short dark hair was styled into a voluminous blowout featuring a side part and bangs.



Dave Benett/Getty Joan Collins at the BFI Gala.

A nod to her Old Hollywood roots, the star donned a bold makeup look consisting of smoky eyes and a cherry red lip color.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Joan COllins at the BFI Luminous Fundraising Gala.

In April, Collins made another glamorous red carpet appearance at the launch party of Gabriela Peacock’s book, 2 Weeks to a Younger You, in London.

She sported sleek flared trousers and black boots with a fur coat, leaving it unbuttoned to show her sheer beaded top underneath. Collins attended the event with her husband Percy Gibson, who wore a navy blue three-piece suit with a subtle checkered pattern.

Dave Benett/Getty Percy Gibson and Joan Collins.

In March, the couple, who married in 2002, stopped by the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. The actress wore a beaded and pleated emerald green gown and eye-catching jewelry, while Gibson, 59, dressed up in a black suit and bow tie.

Gibson is Collins fifth husband. They met in 2000 while working on the play Love Letters, which Gibson produced, in San Francisco. "Percy is the most honorable man I've ever met," Collins told PEOPLE shortly after they married.

Amy Sussman/Getty Joan Collins at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

In the new BBC documentary Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, the Dynasty actress remembered her late friend and costar. During episode 1 o the three-part series, Collins reflects on Taylor's abusive first husband, Conrad "Nicky" Hilton Jr.

When asked if she herself ever dated Hilton, she replies: "I did. He was nuts. It was quite volatile. Once we were lying in bed, and he took out this gun from the side table and shot it to the ceiling. Nicky Hilton had a problem with being too good-looking and too rich, and I don't think he got a lot of love from his father."

Via voiceover, Taylor says that she "was a bit of a punching bag" for Hilton, whom she married in 1950 when she was only 18.



