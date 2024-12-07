Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple Share Update on Search for a N.Y.C. 'Love Shack' (Exclusive)

"It's going to be a little bit of an adventure and having an adventure in this stage is kind of unique," Vassos tells PEOPLE

Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple are getting closer to finding their New York City getaway.

The Golden Bachelorette stars, who got engaged in the show's Nov. 13 finale, spoke to PEOPLE exclusively at Ben Higgins' Almost Famous Baby Shower event on Thursday, Dec. 5, about their search for their dream apartment.

"It's just like not really a move. It's going to be a place for our little honeymoon," Vassos, 61, says, to which Chapple, 60, adds, "It's going to be a love shack."

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Disney/Gilles Mingasson Chock Chapple and Joan Vassos

Chapple tells PEOPLE that after spending time in New York City, he and Vassos discovered that they "really like SoHo" and are "going to take a little bit of time and try to find a great place in SoHo."

As for what they're looking for, Vassos tells PEOPLE that they want to find a place with at least two bedrooms so their friends and family can visit.

Related: Are The Golden Bachelorette’s Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple Still Together? All About Their Lives Since Their Bora Bora Engagement

Disney/Gilles Mingasson Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple

Being that she lives in Maryland and Chapple lives in Kansas, Vassos tells PEOPLE that having a home away from home will be a "great place for us to really continue getting to know each other and in a totally different place, a place that both of us have always wanted to go."

"It's going to be a little bit of an adventure and having an adventure in this stage is kind of unique and so really feeling super lucky that we get to do this together," she adds.

Both agree that it's a step they've always wanted to take.

Related: Golden Bachelorette Joan Would Do a TV Wedding with Chock but Says 'We Haven't Put a Ton of Thought' into It (Exclusive)

Disney/Gilles Mingasson Chock Chapple and Joan Vassos

"And my kids absolutely love New York City," says Chapple. "They've got friends there and we were there. And I'm in their life. We're all kind of fun and it's all good."

In a November conversation with PEOPLE, Chapple shared that they plan to use their New York City apartment as a place to escape but not their permanent residence.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We're going to be going back and forth between Kansas to Maryland and to New York. We'll have a full-time place in New York and whenever we get the opportunity, we're going to be there. We're going to get it figured out this next year," he said.



Read the original article on People