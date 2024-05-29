Joann Butler | Morning Blend
Lifestyle editor joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share a summer hair hack!
Lifestyle editor joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share a summer hair hack!
Andie MacDowell's grey hair has often been the topic of discussion. The former model showcased her latest grey updo, see pictures and read her empowering quotes about ageing.
Peter Andre's daughter Princess lives in an ultra-glam Surrey mansion with her family and shared a candid photo from inside her beautiful bedroom. See photos.
She's leaving behind a foot of hair in France.
Harper Beckham wanted a perm but her mum, former Spice Girl Victoria refused. The wife of David Beckham gave a new interview to Grazia where she spoke of her daughter’s beauty secrets
Hailey Bieber has shared with her fans how to achieve her makeup look of summer 2024.
New season = new hair trends and we’ve got the intel on the styles that are about to dominate your feeds for summer 2024. Are you taking notes?
Surprisingly, Kaia Gerber has gone against hair traditions and has dyed her hair darker for summer 2024. See inspiration pictures of her new look, here.
Simone Ashely has joined L'Oreal Paris as a brand ambassador in the UK and Ireland.
The uproar over Emma Corrin’s armpits is about more than just a little hair, writes Patricia Grisafi about the reaction to the star actor’s appearance on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar.
Pantene, Estée Lauder, Shiseido: From a foot mask that banishes dry skin to our favorite tinted SPF, these are the deals worth scooping up.
The new L'Oréal Paris brand ambassador discusses red-carpet beauty, the impact of social media and her off-duty wellness rules.
Some people were stunned by the former president's handwritten message. Others thought it was a deliberate ploy.
The former president's attempt to defend himself took a turn outside court on Tuesday.
RCMP say human remains found near Dawson Creek, B.C., have been identified as a woman who was reported missing late last year. Renee Didier, who police say sometimes used the surname Supernant, was found on May 18 near the Kiskatinaw River, which runs west of the northeastern B.C. city. The Cree woman, who was a mother of two, was last seen on gas station surveillance footage from Dec. 3, 2023 and was reported missing on Dec. 7. Didier, who was 40 when she disappeared, is one of four people to g
Robert Pickton, 74, was attacked by another inmate on May 19, the Correctional Service of Canada confirmed to PEOPLE
NEW YORK — Justice Juan Merchan scolded Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche for improperly invoking the threat of prison time facing the former president toward the end of the defense’s summation at the historic hush money trial. “It’s simply not allowed. Period,” the judge boomed, saying Blanche should have known better as a former prosecutor and longtime defense attorney. “It’s hard for me to ...
The 35-year-old figure skater and Maple Leafs defenceman tied the knot in 2023.
The former president's boast isn't sitting well with his critics.
TOKYO (AP) — “An engine reborn.” That's how Japanese automaker Toyota introduced plans to cast a futuristic spin on the traditional internal combustion engine. During a three-hour presentation at a Tokyo hall Tuesday, the car manufacturer giant announced it would offer lean compact engines that also run on so-called green fuels like hydrogen and bioethanol, or get paired with zero-emissions electric motors in hybrids. This comes as many competitors in the auto industry are pushing for fully elec
Kim Kardashian appears as the Vogue China photo edition cover star and undergoes a gothic red hair transformation. See pictures here.