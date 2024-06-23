Joanna Gaines Shares Highlights of Son Crew's 'Dino Fossil Dig'-Themed 6th Birthday Party

The 'Fixer Upper' star and her husband, Chip Gaines, share five kids, including 6-year-old Crew

joanna gaines/Instagram Joanna Gaines and son Crew

Chip and Joanna Gaines' son Crew is celebrating his sixth birthday in style!

On Saturday, June 22, the Fixer Upper stars' youngest child celebrated his special day with a fossil digging- and kite-themed party.

In a video shared on Instagram, Joanna, 46, showed off some of the details from the party, including "dig kits" and safari hats for all of Crew's friends to use as they pretended to dig for dinosaur bones in a sandbox, a white-icing cake with a dinosaur on top and plenty of kites.



"SIX years old! He asked for a 'Dino fossil dig and kite' party 😊," Joanna wrote in the caption of the post, alongside videos and photos of Crew waking up to a mountain of presents in the family's kitchen, his friends arriving for the party and the 6-year-old taking a bite out of the cake.

joanna gaines/Instagram Crew Gaines' fossil digging-themed birthday party

In addition to Crew, Chip and Joanna share four other kids — sons Drake, 18, and Duke, 15, as well as daughters Ella, 17, and Emmie, 13.

Crew is the youngest of the Gaines bunch by several years. The family's second-youngest child, Emmie, was born in 2010, making Crew at least eight years younger than all of his siblings. Joanna has previously been candid about having such a large age gap between her kids.

joanna gaines/Instagram Crew Gaines' sixth birthday cake

"I think it's sweet because they're older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this," Joanna told PEOPLE shortly after Crew's 2018 birth. "We're all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family."

Joanna often shares glimpses on social media of how she spends time with her youngest kid. In January, she shared a post on Instagram that featured a video of Crew adorably exploring the family's farm. As the then-5-year-old trudged through mud, a creek and lots of tall grass, he asked his mom to follow him around.

"Keep going," Crew can be heard telling her in the video.

"What a cute tree!" Joanna said later in the video, as Crew stopped to look at a sapling, telling it: "I hope you grow, little guy."

Earlier this week, Joanna opened up to PEOPLE about Crew's newfound respect for his heritage, as she is Korean. She spoke about just how much her youngest enjoyed the family's recent trip to South Korea.

"There was something about that trip that impacted all of us. And I for sure feel like as often as we can go back, I mean that was a trek to take that many people, but I mean my girls, we're all craving it again," Joanna said. "Such a piece of our story that I feel like is so significant."

"But knowing that even my youngest, it made such an impact on this little boy to where he still sees it, he smells it. He wants to go back," she added of Crew. "That's such a gift, especially for my mom to witness."



