Joanna Taylor's Review In a Few: Dear Jackie, Broadwick Soho

Filthy-gorgeous charm: Dear Jackie (Broadwick Soho )

Unless you’ve chosen to camp out at the likes of Claridge’s or The Ritz, travelling to London and eating at a hotel restaurant is like going to Five Guys for the bunless burger. In other words: entirely ludicrous and predictably disappointing.

That was until recently, that is, when a handful of incredibly wealthy people opened a bunch of hotels for other incredibly wealthy people containing several tempting dining destinations, including Dovetale at the 1 Hotel, Mauro Colagreco at The OWO and (the now 2 Michelin star) Brooklands at The Peninsula.

Today, I’m writing about the one within Broadwick Soho, a decadent, eccentric boutique hotel with the sort of filthy-gorgeous charm that’d give a Marie Kondo a stroke. Escapism at its finest, the sumptuous Italian-inspired basement restaurant might as well have been plucked straight from Peppa Pig’s La Dolce Vita dream (see: White Lotus), complete with colourful, hand-painted ceramic tables, walls lined with quirky, rustic plates and cosy little booths with lighting so low your Hinge date might just forgive the fact you’re two inches shorter than it says on your profile.

The service is warm if a touch overbearing, though it’s always better to receive too much attention than too little (my therapist says otherwise). Meanwhile, the food has its ups and downs. Wafer-thin slices of cured Cobble Lane pork collar and fennel salami are hard to get wrong, but a plump, seared scallop served atop a buttery champagne sauce cut with finger lime shows fundamental skill in the kitchen.

The scallop (ES)

That is why the fact that the rest of the dishes — veal tonnato, mezze luna stuffed with ricotta, braised rabbit pappardelle and seared yellowfin tuna — suffered a severe excess of salt was so disappointing, only made worse by a demoralising coffee-and-booze-lacking tiramisu.

For now, as my dinner date said, ‘It’s a hug everywhere but on the plate.’ But who knows, perhaps second time’s a charm? If only dear old Peppa Pig could be so lucky...

20 Broadwick Street, W1F 9NE, broadwicksoho.com