Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga dance through chaos in Joker: Folie A Deux trailer

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga sing and dance together in the latest trailer for Joker: Folie A Deux.

The film will see Phoenix reprise his Oscar-winning role as the titular deranged villain, The Joker, opposite Gaga as the queen of chaos, Harley Quinn.

In the new trailer, Phoenix can be seen singing For Once In My Life by Stevie Wonder while puffing on a cigarette in prison.

He also waltzes in the moonlight with Gaga, while the pair twirl and dance on the steps made famous by the first film.

At one point, Gaga’s Quinn tells him: “You can do anything you want, you’re Joker” and they share a romantic kiss

She can also be seen smearing her lipstick and sporting blue eye make-up similar to The Joker’s signature look.

The Todd Phillips-directed sequel is a musical fantasia which follows Arthur Fleck – known as The Joker – and Quinn as they fall in love at Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum. The pair are known for their toxic romantic relationship in the comics.

The film’s title refers to the French term for “madness of two”, when two people in an intimate relationship share elements of the same mental illness, such as delusions.

The new trailer also give a quick glimpse of British actor Steve Coogan, who appears to be playing a TV journalist conducting an interview with The Joker in prison.

It also shows Irish actor Brendan Gleeson, seemingly playing a prison guard.

The original Joker film was nominated for 11 Academy Awards in 2020, with Phoenix winning the best actor prize and composer Hildur Gudnadottir winning for her score.

The sequel will be released in UK cinemas on October 4.