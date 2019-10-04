Jodie Comer and Katarina Johnson-Thompson share surprising friendship

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (L) and Jodie Comer (R) attend the QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse on October 20, 2018 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images for Ascot)

Jodie Comer and Katarina Johnson-Thompson may have chosen very different career paths, but the talented pair have a friendship that’s lasted while their stars have been on the rise.

Emmy Award-winning Comer has earned herself legions of fans through her role as Villanelle on Killing Eve, while Johnson-Thompson has just won a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships - but fans might not have been aware of their enduring friendship.

The pair both attended Catholic girls’ school St Julie’s in ­Liverpool, The Mirror reports, and have kept in close contact ever since.

The two have celebrated each other’s achievements on social media and post snaps of themselves together whenever they find the time to meet up.

Johnson-Thompson was quick to praise Comer after her Best Actress BAFTA win for Killing Eve back in May as the heptathlon athlete shared a tweet celebrating her pal’s success.

Unbelievably proud of @jodiecomer 😭😭😭 so bloody talented and getting the recognition you deserve!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/41wcWnekKB — KJT (@JohnsonThompson) May 12, 2019

Comer has previously discussed how both of them are frequently kept away from home by their demanding schedules.

She shared: “Katty gets it, she’s away even more than I am. She trains and she can’t do all the parties, or the drinking.

“I know she feels she’s had to miss out socially over the years, and it’s the same with me being away filming.

“But the amazing thing about finding true friends is that you might not see them for six months, but when you do it’s like a single day hasn’t passed.”

The famous friends were both honoured at Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards in London earlier in the year where Comer gushed about being a winner alongside Johnson-Thompson.

In her speech for the Entertainer of the Year prize, Comer declared: “It is a huge honour to receive this award and be included with such inspiring women, one of them being my best friend Katarina Johnson-Thompson!”

Johnson-Thompson picked up the accolade for Sports Star of the Year.

Meanwhile, Comer fans will be delighted to know Killing Eve is definitely returning for another series and will have a new show runner too.