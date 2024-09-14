Jodie Sweetin and Dave Coulier Recall the Last Time They Reunited with “Full House ”Costars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Coulier shared that it felt like "no time had passed" when the 'Full House' cast last reunited with the stars who played Michelle Tanner

Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty The cast of 'Full House'

Jodie Sweetin and Dave Coulier are fondly looking back at a bittersweet reunion the Full House cast shared.

During a panel at 90s Con Florida, Sweetin and Coulier — alongside their former costars Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber — recalled seeing Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen at the memorial for Bob Saget, who died due to head trauma in Jan. 2022.

“We saw them at Bob’s memorial, and that’s one of the last times we were all together,” Sweetin, 42, said of the twins who played baby sister Michelle Tanner on the series.



“John [Stamos] has a Dumbo from Disneyland, the ride, in his house and who doesn’t right?” Coulier said. “I have this wonderful picture of me, Mary-Kate and Ashley sitting in Dumbo laughing.”

“It was one of my favorite moments because it was like no time had passed, these are my kids,” he added.

John Stamos/Instagram Full House reunion at Bob Saget's memorial

On May 17, Stamos, 61, shared a photo of the cast reunion in honor of what would have been Saget’s 68th birthday. The black-and-white Instagram photo featured Stamos standing with the Full House cast — Mary-Kate, Ashley, Sweetin, Coulier, Cameron Bure, and Scott Weinger. In addition to the show’s actors, Full House creator Jeff Franklin was also present.

“Happy Birthday Bob. This was taken as we gathered for his funeral,” the caption began.

“Though Bob wasn’t there physically, his spirit was unmistakably present, wrapping us in warmth and shared memories that drew both laughter and tears,” Stamos continued.

“That day, each of us felt the weight of his absence and the strength of the bond he nurtured among us. Bob was the heart of our ‘Full House’ family,” Stamos explained.

He added, “His legacy of kindness and compassion was evident in the faces around me, (on Dumbo) in the gentle ways we supported one another, echoing the love he always extended. We celebrated a life that was a true gift to us all.”

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage Andrea Barber, Jodi Sweetin, Dave Coulier, Candice Cameron Bure and Bob Saget in 2017

Full House aired from 1987 until 1995 and grew to become a smash hit. In 2016, Netflix launched a reboot, called Fuller House, which Bure, Sweetin and Barber returned for, and it lasted until 2020 when it ended after five seasons. In 2023, Sweetin and Barber launched a rewatch podcast called How Rude, Tanneritos!, where they share memories and behind-the-scenes secrets from the show.

“Full House was our childhood for eight years, eight very formative years,” Barber told PEOPLE at the time. “And so getting to relive those memories, things that we haven't thought about in 35 years, I expect it's going to deepen our bond even more than it already is."

On one episode in June, they opened up about how they stayed professional on set given the fact that everyone was like family.

“We would make each other laugh,” Sweetin said. “We would have these stupid bits between Stephanie and Kimmy that we'd have to do — particularly in Fuller House. The forehead is a great place to look when you're trying to keep it together.”

“That's a good trick,” Barber agreed.

Coulier, who played Uncle Joey, also has a Full House rewatch podcast, which launched around the same time as his former castmates' called Full House Rewind. For the first episode in July 2023, Coulier sat down with creator Jeff Franklin to look back at the beginning of the series.

"I remembered our first table read," Coulier began when Franklin added, "Where there's a room full of studio and network executives. They were all there to see Stamos, I think."

ABC via Getty (l-r) Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Scott Weinger, Mary-Kate/Ashley Olsen, John Stamos, Andrea Barber, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Bob Saget

Before they knew it, Franklin joked that Sweetin “stole the whole thing.”

Coulier then recalled, laughing about Stamos (who played fan heartthrob Uncle Jesse): "And I remember walking out with John. He’s like, ‘The whole show is going to be her. We can’t do this!"

Eventually, the two joked that Stamos learned to work alongside “these really funny kids,” who intimidated him at first.

90s Con Florida is occurring through Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.



