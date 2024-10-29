Jodie Sweetin Reacts to “Full House” ‘Shoutout’ in “Doctor Odyssey ”— and Reveals She 'Was Supposed to Audition' for the Drama

“I guess it's still weird to me that the show is so popular,” the actress said of 'Full House' after watching Joshua Jackson mention her sitcom character, Stephanie Tanner

ABC Photo Archives/Disney; Tina Thorpe/Disney Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner in 1987; Joshua Jackson in 2024's 'Doctor Odyssey'

Jodie Sweetin may not have ended up auditioning for Doctor Odyssey, but she still made it onto the show (sort of)!

In the latest episode of the new Hulu medical drama, Dr. Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson) doles out a sweet nod to Full House — and specifically, Sweetin’s character Stephanie Tanner — and the actress, 42, reacted on her rewatch podcast, How Rude, Tanneritos!.

To kick off the most recent episode of the podcast, Sweetin asked her co-host and Full House castmate Andrea Barber, “Can we have a brief moment to discuss the Full House shoutout on Doctor Odyssey?” — earning an enthusiastic, “Right? What? Yes! Yes!”

Related: Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber Revisit What They Call the 'Worst Episode' of Full House

Emily Assiran/Getty Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin in 2023

The Full House nod Sweetin is referring to comes as Max, a doctor on a luxury cruise ship, plays strip poker with the ship’s captain (Don Johnson) and some of the crew, ultimately winning the game with a one-liner that doubles as a nod to the beloved sitcom.

After the captain reveals three “cowboys” — or kings — Max fakes them out using Stephanie’s most well-known line.

“How rude,” the doctor begins, “is the catchphrase of Stephanie Tanner on my favorite sitcom Full House.”

“I didn't see the full episode, but my understanding is that Joshua Jackson is a doctor on a cruise ship?” Sweetin asked on How Rude, Tanneritos! as Barber, 48, added, “I didn't even know this show existed until this clip.”

But Sweetin did! “I randomly was supposed to audition for it,” the actress revealed on the podcast, “but was gonna be out of town … basically, Doctor Odyssey is sucking me into the world.”

Related: Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber Were Traumatized by This Truly Bizarre Full House Dream Sequence

And, after watching the clip, Barber may be sucked in too. “That is so great,” she told Sweetin of the scene. “So he's playing poker with some other dudes. And not only is it Joshua Jackson, it's Joshua Jackson shirtless and sweaty playing poker.”

“Like, this is what dreams are made of,” Barber added. “And then he says ‘Stephanie Tanner.’ He said your name!”

“He said my faux name, and said ‘how rude,’ ” Sweetin continued, before rating Jackson's delivery of her iconic line. “Well, here's the thing. This was a cool ‘how rude’ because he was letting them know that he had a full house … I don't know if his voice could hit that high. But it was smooth.”

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Jodie Sweetin in 'Full House'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After Barber declared the nod “an honor,” Sweetin revealed that she still finds it funny that Full House is popular enough to be referenced in new media like the Hulu series.

“I'm like, ‘Yeah. No. I get it.’ We did [Fuller House], but it still to this day is crazy to me that we’re still referring to it," she said. "And that it's well-known and sort of permeated the culture enough that you can make a reference to it, or on Jeopardy where people will know what it is.”

“It's wild to me,” she added.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.