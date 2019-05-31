How Jodie Turner-Smith Came, Saw, and Conquered Gucci’s Rome Show

Janelle Okwodu

Airport bound. The theme is cozy but make it fashion.
Photo: Courtesy Jodie Turner-Smith
Made it to Rome just in time for an obligatory tourist photo at the Spanish Steps.
Photo: Courtesy Jodie Turner-Smith
Made it to the Trevi Fountain. Which shoulder am I supposed to throw the coins over again?
Photo: Courtesy Jodie Turner-Smith
Found the emerald green sweatpants of my dreams and dressed them up.
Photo: Courtesy Jodie Turner-Smith
Not normally a coffee drinker, but, when in Rome.
Photo: Courtesy Jodie Turner-Smith
Gallery of maps [at the] Vatican museums.
Photo: Courtesy Jodie Turner-Smith
Details. Vatican museums.
Photo: Courtesy Jodie Turner-Smith
Juno Sospita. I am deeply moved by sculptures of powerful women.
Photo: Courtesy Jodie Turner-Smith
In full bloom by lunchtime.
Photo: Courtesy Jodie Turner-Smith
Smith and Steve Lacy
Photo: Courtesy Jodie Turner-Smith
Lucas Hedges
Photo: Courtesy Jodie Turner-Smith
Photo: Courtesy Jodie Turner-Smith
Photo: Courtesy Jodie Turner-Smith
Photo: Courtesy Jodie Turner-Smith
Harry Styles
Photo: Courtesy Jodie Turner-Smith
Stevie Nicks
Photo: Courtesy Jodie Turner-Smith
I came. I saw. I took my top off. Ciao, Gucci!
Photo: Courtesy Jodie Turner-Smith

You could be forgiven if you thought that Gucci’s Resort 2020 extravaganza was just one night of Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks-fueled revelry, but the Italian brand’s Musei Capitolini celebration provided so much more for its attendees. Through an immersive trip of the city and its heritage, the event allowed for a deeper understanding of designer Alessandro Michele’s poetic collection. Even before landing in Rome, Jodie Turner-Smith was ready for that deep dive. The actress—soon to be seen onscreen in Cinemax’s crime drama Jett and the Lena Waithe–written thriller Queen and Slim—has spent her career disappearing into complex part. This week, it was all about embodying the spirit of the Gucci girl.

Intelligent, stylish, and more than willing to embrace eclecticism, Turner-Smith more than fits the bill of Michele muse and she used her time in Rome to bring a little runway glam to the city’s tourist attractions. Why simply visit the Spanish Steps and Trevi Fountain when you can do so in head to toe Gucci? The fun continued with the show itself and armed with a Polaroid camera, Turner-Smith captured every important development from first look to star-studded after-party in this exclusive Vogue diary.

