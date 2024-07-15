Jodie Turner-Smith The Latest To Join Showtime’s ‘The Agency’

British star Jodie Turner-Smith has become the latest to join Showtime’s The Agency series.

The Queen & Slim and Acolyte star will play Sami Zahir, a professor of social anthropology who has a history with Martian, played by Michael Fassbender. The splashy cast, which also includes Jeffrey Wright and Richard Gere with George Clooney exec producing, has been teased slowly over the past couple of weeks.

More from Deadline

Based on French series Le Bureau, the Paramount+ with Showtime thriller follows Martian, a covert CIA agent ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart.

“Jodie Turner-Smith is a force who captivates audiences with her raw, emotional power,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks. “We are thrilled she is joining our extraordinary cast alongside Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright and Richard Gere.”

Turner-Smith most recently appeared in Noah Baumbach’s Netflix movie White Noise and Disney+’s The Acolyte. Earlier this year we revealed she had joined the cast of Kogonada’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. She is repped by UTA, 111 Media, The Lede Company and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

The Agency will debut on demand and streaming for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan before its on-air debut. It will stream internationally on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Australia, Italy, Germany, Latin America, Brazil and Japan. The series is co-distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution and Federation Studios.

Le Bureau was created by Eric Rochant and is a Canal+ Creation Originale series produced by TOP – The Originals Productions and Federation Studios.

The Agency is executive produced by Keith Cox and Nina L. Diaz (Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios); David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari (101 Studios), Clooney and Grant Heslov (Smokehouse Pictures); Alex Berger (The Originals Productions); and Ashley Stern and Pascal Breton (Federation Studios/Federation Entertainment of America). Jez and John-Henry Butterworth are writers and executive producers; Joe Wright is executive producer and director for the first two episodes.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.