Joe Alwyn Says He’s Moved on from Taylor Swift Relationship — and ‘Other People’ Should Too

Joe Alwyn has moved on from his relationship with Taylor Swift — and he believes everyone else should do the same.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the actor, 33, responded to the outlet's suggestion that he must want to move on from the six-year relationship — which ended in early 2023 — by revealing that he has, in fact, done just that.

“That’s something for other people to do. We’re talking about something that’s a while ago now in my life,” Alwyn told the outlet.

The Brutalist star continued, “So that’s for other people. That’s what I feel.”

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn in 2020

Alwyn also recalled how everything in his life changed after his role in 2016’s Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk. (He met and struck up his famously private relationship with Swift, 35, shortly after starring in the film.)

When asked whether he feared his relationship with the singer would overshadow his career, the actor said, “I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control.”

“And, right from the beginning, tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course,” Alwyn continued. “So noise outside of that, I think I’ve done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it. If you don’t, and if you let all of that other stuff in, and if it starts to affect you and your behavior, you’re living from the outside in. And then you’re pretty f------.”

After it was suggested that ignoring the “noise” must get exhausting, Alwyn replied, “I have great family and friends and real things in my life; those are the things that kept me tethered to the ground.”

“So I don’t know how else to say it, it’s … just in a different room,” he added.

Now, heading into 2025, Alwyn detailed that he is doing well. “I always feel optimistic at the top of a new year,” he told The Guardian. “No, I feel great, I feel lucky to be in a good place.”

Jackson Lee/GC Images Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn in 2019

Though famously private about his personal life, Alwyn has previously opened up about his split from Swift.

In June 2024, over a year after the break up first made headlines, the star told The Sunday Times Style that his time with the the "Blank Space" singer was "long, loving" and "fully committed."

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” he said, in part. "That is a hard thing to navigate.”

PEOPLE first confirmed that Swift and Alwyn broke up in April 2023, around the same time that the pop superstar kicked off Eras Tour.

At the time, a source said that the split was largely caused by "differences in their personalities” that became “harder to ignore.”

Swift is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. The pair first sparked dating rumors in September 2023 and then confirmed their romance a month later.

