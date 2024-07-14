Joe Biden Will Address Nation During Special Primetime Network Coverage Of Trump Shooting

Following the shooting at Donald Trump‘s Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, news networks are continuing round-the-clock coverage.

ABC, CBS and NBC have announced special primetime news coverage of the shooting on Sunday night, which is expected to feature a live address from President Joe Biden at 8pm ET amid the 2024 presidential election.

More from Deadline

Following a special edition of World News Tonight at 6:30 pm ET, David Muir will anchor the one-hour ABC News special Trump | Assassination Attempt: Minute by Minute at 10pm, also streaming on ABC News Live. More special coverage will continue on ABC into the week.

Norah O’Donnell will lead a special hour-long edition of CBS Evening News from Milwaukee at 6pm ET amid the Republican National Convention, also streaming on CBS News 24/7. It will be followed by the primetime special CBS News: Trump Assassination Attempt at 8pm.

After NBC Nightly News at 6:30pm ET, Tom Llamas will co-anchor a one-hour primetime special at 8pm from Butler, Pa., with Hallie Jackson co-anchoring from Washington, D.C. and chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander also joining the broadcast. The special will be simulcast on NBC News Now and MSNBC.

Biden will also continue with his scheduled Monday interview with Lester Holt on NBC Nightly News, airing 9pm ET from the Oval Office.

Following the shooting, which left 20-year-old suspect Thomas Matthew Crooks and bystander Corey Comperatore dead, Trump’s campaign said in a statement that he is “fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.”

Trump said in a statement that he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” adding on Truth Social that he “knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.