Joe Biden Appears to Fall Asleep at Meeting With African Leaders

President Joe Biden appeared to briefly fall asleep during an international conference on railways on the last day of a trip to Africa—his first while in office.

The president arrived in Angola on Monday, and spent the past few days meeting with regional leaders to discuss development projects. But video showed the president seemingly dozing off at Wednesday’s event—a summit discussing the Lobito Trans-Africa Corridor railway.

In a clip published by British newspaper The Telegraph, Biden can be seen closing his eyes while a representative talked about Tanzania’s contribution to the project.

Biden then rested his face on his hand, keeping his eyes shut for about 80 seconds in total.

🔴 Biden appears to fall asleep at meeting with African presidents pic.twitter.com/Cd3LlU5SG6 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 4, 2024

Biden and Angolan President João Lourenço hosted the summit, which was also attended by representatives from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, and Tanzania.

In a press briefing , the White House said Biden would commit another $560 million in funding for the project, bringing the total U.S. investment into the corridor to more than $4 billion.