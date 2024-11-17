Joe Biden approves Ukrainian use of long-range missiles to strike inside Russia - reports

President Joe Biden has authorised Ukraine's use of US-supplied long-range missiles to strike inside Russia for the first time, according to reports.

The decision, reported by news agency AP, marks a major US policy shift and comes as Mr Biden is about to leave office.

President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to limit American support for Ukraine and end the war as soon as possible.

AP said on Sunday evening that one US official and three people familiar with the matter had confirmed Biden had authorised Ukraine’s use of the missiles.

The weapons are likely to be used in response to North Korea's decision to send thousands of troops to Russia in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, according to one of the sources, AP said.

President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House, in September 2023 (AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and many of his Western supporters have been pressing Biden for months to allow Ukraine to strike military targets inside Russia with Western-supplied missiles, saying the US ban had made it impossible for Ukraine to try to stop Russian attacks on its cities and electrical grids.

Some supporters have argued that this and other US constraints could cost Ukraine the war. The debate has become a source of disagreement among Ukraine's Nato allies.

Biden had remained opposed, determined to hold the line against any escalation that he felt could draw the US and other Nato members into direct conflict with Russia.

But North Korea has deployed thousands of troops to Russia to help Moscow try to claw back land in the Kursk border region that Ukraine seized this year.

As many as 12,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia, according to US, South Korean and Ukrainian assessments. US and South Korean intelligence officials say North Korea also has provided Russia with significant amounts of munitions to replenish its dwindling weapons stockpiles.

Trump, who takes office in January, spoke for months as a candidate about wanting Russia's war in Ukraine to be over, but he mostly ducked questions about whether he wanted US ally Ukraine to win.

He also repeatedly slammed the Biden administration for giving Kyiv tens of billions of dollars in aid. His election victory has Ukraine's international backers worrying that any rushed settlement would mostly benefit Putin.

News of Biden’s alleged approval of the missiles came hours after Russia carried out its largest air strike on Ukraine in almost three months.

In the early hours of Sunday, Russia launched around 120 missiles and 90 drones in a "massive" combined air strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure that killed at least seven people, Ukrainian authorities said.

“These attacks again highlight Ukraine's need for additional air defence systems from our allies," President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the time.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.