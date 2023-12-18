Joe Biden blames aides as polls hit record low

President Joe Biden talks with his wife, Jill, after attending Mass with family members on Monday - MANUEL BALCE CENATA/AP

Joe Biden has confronted aides over record low approval ratings, allegedly berating them for failing to sell his vision to the American public.

A survey by Monmouth University in New Jersey found that the US president has a net approval rating of minus 27 points, and performs especially badly with voters on the subjects of the economy and immigration.

The poll found that 34 per cent of Americans approve of the president’s job performance, while 61 per cent disapprove.

The poll shows a lower approval rating than aggregate scores from surveys across the board, which give Mr Biden a score of around minus 16 per cent on average.

His ratings have consistently worsened throughout this year, and have dropped 10 points overall since September.

It comes amid reports that Mr Biden had berated his campaign aides over his poor performance, and expressed particular concern about voters’ views on the economy.

The president, who is running again in next year’s election, has made “Bidenomics” the focus of his early campaign, emphasising a package of measures designed to improve American manufacturing in key sectors including green energy technology and computer chips.

‘Unacceptably low’

The Washington Post reported that Mr Biden gathered his campaign team on Nov 20 and told them that his ratings were “unacceptably low” and that he “wanted to know what his team and his campaign were doing about it”.

A White House spokesman told the newspaper: “We do not discuss the president’s private conversations one way or the other.”

Monmouth University’s latest poll shows net negative ratings for Mr Biden’s flagship policies, with a majority of voters disapproving of his work on jobs, climate change and infrastructure.

The survey found that 44 per cent of Americans are struggling to remain where they are financially, while 43 per cent report being basically stable and 12 per cent believe their financial situation is improving.

“The Biden administration keeps touting their infrastructure investments and a host of positive economic indicators,” said Patrick Murray, the director of the university’s polling institute.

“Those data points may be factual, but most Americans are still smarting from higher prices caused by post-pandemic inflation. This seems to be what’s driving public opinion.”

‘Political danger’

“There is political danger in pushing a message that basically tells people their take on their own situation is wrong.”

Mr Biden is already facing calls from some Democrats to shift the focus of his campaign away from the economy and towards abortion, where a majority of voters are aligned with his party’s position of protecting women’s access to termination services in most circumstances.

Few voters support outright bans beyond six weeks of pregnancy – a policy enacted by Ron DeSantis, Florida’s governor and a Republican presidential candidate.

Mr Biden has requested that the US Supreme Court rule on women’s access to mifepristone, an abortion pill, after conservative campaigners won a lower court ruling to limit supply earlier this year.

The Monmouth poll also found that voters do not approve of the work of the US Congress, which narrowly avoided a full government shutdown last month. Another looms early next year if Mr Biden cannot secure a majority in the House of Representatives for his latest funding request.