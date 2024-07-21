Joe Biden bows out of the 2024 presidential race after weeks of pressure from Democrats

President Joe Biden has decided to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, ending a weeks-long crisis within the Democratic Party over his viability against former President Donald Trump in November after a disastrous debate performance last month laid bare concerns over his age.

In a letter posted on social media and addressed to “my fellow Americans,” Biden, 81, wrote that “it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden wrote. “I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.”

Biden had faced growing pressure since his June 27 debate performance in Atlanta from top Democratic lawmakers, who feared that Biden’s flagging support risked an electoral wipeout from the White House to both houses of Congress.

The president resisted calls to drop out of the race for several weeks, vowing to stay in as the Democratic nominee after winning the party’s largely uncontested primary. But polling data began to show Biden losing ground in an expanding map of battleground states, wealthy donors started withholding their funds, and leading Democrats in the House and Senate made personal entreaties for him to exit the race, forcing him to reconsider.

Biden’s decision to withdraw means that he will release delegates pledged to him at the Democratic National Convention, scheduled to begin on Aug. 19 in Chicago.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.