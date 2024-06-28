Joe Biden cannot run again

After Thursday night’s debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, held on terms considered by many to be favourable to the current President, there is only one conclusion that it is possible to draw: Mr Biden should not run again for the US presidency in November.

On an evening when Mr Biden had hoped to dispel concerns about his age and take the fight to his Republican rival, he instead appeared disoriented and confused, offering meandering and incoherent answers to questions. Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, was his usual self for better or worse, but benefited greatly from the contrast.

The current contest between Mr Trump and Mr Biden was not an inevitability. It has been clear for some time that Mr Biden is no longer the political force that he once was. The opportunity to find an alternative candidate was there.

Yet the Democratic Party stubbornly refused to accept what everyone else could see, burying its head in the sand with the contrivance of its allies in the American media. Videos of the president stumbling, looking lost at press conferences, or misspeaking have been dismissed as “cheapfakes”, wrongly waved away as out-of-context clips cut and spun to paint a misleading picture of the president’s health.

When special prosecutor Robert Hur published his report earlier this year describing the president as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory”, Democratic figures rushed to add context or outright denials, with one member of Congress claiming that Mr Hur had used his report to “trash and smear President Biden”.

In turn, many journalists at Democrat-supporting news organisations appeared to abandon their duty to scrutinise these claims in favour of adopting a policy of naked partisanship, toeing the White House line that they were baseless, apparently in an attempt to keep the show on the road.

No amount of spinning, however, has been able to cover for some of Mr Biden’s blunders. In January 2022, the president told the world that his response to a Russian invasion of Ukraine would depend on exactly what Vladimir Putin did; it would be “one thing if it’s a minor incursion”, and another “if they actually do what they’re capable of doing with the forces amassed on the border”. Asked to clarify his remarks, he merely added to the confusion. Shortly afterwards, Putin launched his “special military operation”.

It was far from the only time that Mr Biden flubbed his lines on the global stage, and far from the only time that such errors could have led to disaster. The long-standing US policy of strategic ambiguity towards Taiwan has evolved under his stewardship to a policy of outright confusion, as the president repeatedly stated that the US would defend the state, only for his government to repeatedly walk it back.

The president of the United States is the leader of the free world, the head of state of the most powerful economic and military force on the planet. Precision of communication and clarity of thinking matter here more than anywhere else. During Mr Biden’s presidency, we have instead seen disorder, and from the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan to his wavering policy on the Middle East, this has seemed to have negative real-world consequences.

Belatedly, it has occurred to the Democrats that the electorate is unlikely to find a repeat of the past four years appealing. Multiple voices are now calling for Mr Biden to step aside in favour of another candidate; his advisers, however, are insistent that the president intends to remain in the race, and to debate Mr Trump again in September.

It is true that an attempt to find an alternative candidate at so late a stage would be a fraught process, if indeed it is possible; the various factions of the Democratic Party would need to rapidly agree upon a compromise. But it is also clear that Mr Biden is now unlikely to be able to defeat Mr Trump in the elections in November.

The president is known to put great store by the values of service and duty. Even though his presidency has not obviously been successful, failing in its central aim of bringing the United States back together again after a period of hyper-partisanship, Mr Biden is not a dishonourable man. However, he should recognise that it is time for someone else to take the battle to Mr Trump. Nobody is well-served by allowing the current situation to continue.