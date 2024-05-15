Joe Biden clinches victory in Nebraska's Democratic primary

President Joe Biden won Nebraska's Democratic presidential primary Tuesday night, quickly clinching victory as he seeks another term in office.

However, the president isn't expected to pick up the state in November's general election. In 2020, Trump secured a 19-point lead over Biden in Nebraska. Still, Biden managed to secure one electoral vote from the state's 2nd Congressional District, which allocates its electoral votes based upon its own voters.

Nebraska offers a total of 29 delegates for the Democrats in 2024. Biden has already surpassed the threshold of delegates required to secure the Democratic nomination and will cement that status at the party's national convention in August.

Biden on Tuesday also picked up delegates in Maryland and West Virginia. While ruby-red West Virginia is expected to opt for the Republican candidate in the fall, Biden will likely win Maryland in the 2024 general election.

