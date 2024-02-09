Joe Biden confuses presidents of Mexico and Egypt in latest excruciating gaffe

US President Joe Biden appeared to confuse the leaders of Mexico with Egypt while refuting allegations that he has a bad memory.

The 81-year-old made the fresh gaffe after avoiding prosecution for mishandling classified documents after a prosecutor said he was an “elderly man with a poor memory”.

In a news conference following the Special Counsel report, Mr Biden called Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi “the president of Mexico” while discussing aid for Gaza.

He said: ”The president of Mexico did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in. I talked to him. I convinced to open the gate.

“I talked to Bibi [Benjamin Netanyahu] to open the gate on the Israeli side. I’ve been pushing really hard, really hard to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

“There are a lot of innocent people who are starving, innocent people or in trouble and die, and it’s got to stop, number one.

“Number two... I’m the guy that made the case that we have to do much more to increase the amount of material going in, including fuel, including other items. I’ve been on the phone with Qataris. I’ve been on the phone with the Egyptians.”

Mr Biden has mixed up the names of several other world leaders in recent days.

He appeared to confuse Emmanuel Macron with former French president Francois Mitterand while speaking to hospitality workers in Las Vegas.

He later confused Angela Merkel with German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, who died in 2017.

Mr Biden said he told the meeting, which took place in Cornwall, that “America is back”, with “Mitterrand from Germany” responding.

He then corrected himself to “Mitterrand from France” - despite the fact that Francois Mitterrand died in 1996.

It comes after prosecutor Robert Hur found that the president “wilfully” retained sensitive material after he left office as vice president in 2017.

Mr Hur has carried out a year-long investigation as a 'special counsel' - a lawyer in the US appointed to investigate and potentially prosecute suspected wrongdoing if there is a conflict of interest.

But he said a jury would have reasonable doubt over Mr Biden's motives due to his age and memory.

The findings are likely to anger 77-year-old Donald Trump, who faces a trial on similar charges. They are also likely to raise fresh questions about the mental state of Mr Biden, who, at 81, is the oldest US President in history.