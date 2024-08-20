Joe Biden described as ‘OG girl dad’ by daughter Ashley in emotional DNC speech

Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley, described him as “the OG girl dad” in an emotional speech at the Democratic National Convention on Monday 19 August.

Ashley and first lady Dr Jill Biden spoke directly ahead of the 46th president in Chicago, discussing how he led their family through dark times — the same way, they said, he had led the Democratic Party and the nation.

The president’s youngest child also recalled her father’s support for her as an independent woman growing up.

“Joe Biden is the OG girl dad,” Ashley said.

“He told me I could be anything, and I could do anything.”