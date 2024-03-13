Joe Biden and Donald Trump clinch nominations to set up US election rematch

Joe Biden and Donald Trump have sealed their presidential nominations with decisive victories in a string of primaries, setting up a general election rematch that many voters do not want.

The outcome of contests across Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state was never in doubt with neither President Biden not Mr Trump facing major opposition.

There is no longer any doubt that the November election will feature a rematch between the two rivals.

At 81, Mr Biden is already the oldest president in US history, while 77-year-old ex-leader Mr Trump is facing the possibility of years in prison as a defendant in four criminal cases.

Their rematch - the first featuring two US presidents since 1912 - will almost certainly deepen the nation’s searing political and cultural divides over the eight-month campaign that lies ahead.

In a statement, Mr Biden celebrated the nomination while casting Mr Trump as a serious threat to democracy.

He said the Republican “is running a campaign of resentment, revenge, and retribution that threatens the very idea of America.”

He continued: “I am honoured that the broad coalition of voters representing the rich diversity of the Democratic Party across the country have put their faith in me once again to lead our party - and our country - in a moment when the threat Trump poses is greater than ever.”

In a video posted on social media, Mr Trump celebrated what he called “a great day of victory”.

“But now we have to get back to work because we have the worst president in the history of our country,” Mr Trump said of Mr Biden. “So, we’re not going to take time to celebrate. We’ll celebrate in eight months when the election is over.”

Both candidates dominated Tuesday’s primaries in swing-state Georgia, deep-red Mississippi and Democratic-leaning Washington. Voting was taking place later in Hawaii’s Republican caucus.

Despite their tough talk, the road ahead will not be easy for either presumptive nominee.

Mr Trump is facing 91 felony counts in four criminal cases involving his handling of classified documents and his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, among other alleged crimes. He’s also facing increasingly pointed questions about his policy plans and relationships with some of the world’s most autocratic leaders. Mr Trump met privately on Friday with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has rolled back democracy in his country.

Story continues

Mr Biden, who would be 86 years old at the end of his next term, is working to assure a sceptical electorate that he’s still physically and mentally able to handle the world’s most important job. Voters in both parties are unhappy with his handling of immigration and inflation.

And he’s dealing with additional dissension within his party’s progressive base, furious that he hasn’t done more to stop Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Activists and religious leaders in Washington encouraged Democrats to vote “uncommitted” to signal their outrage.

In Georgia, retiree Donna Graham said she would have preferred another Republican nominee over Mr Trump, but she said there’s no way she’d ever vote for Mr Biden in the general election.

“He wasn’t my first choice, but he’s the next best thing,” Ms Graham said of Mr Trump. “It’s sad that it’s the same old matchup as four years ago.”