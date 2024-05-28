Joe Biden and Donald Trump are expected to meet again on the ballot in a rematch of 2020

With summer weather and the 2024 election season heating up, it’s difficult to escape the bombardment of political ads, campaign messages and democracy-related discourse.

A handful of states, including Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota and Washington, D.C., have yet to hold their presidential primary elections. Regardless, the top ticket nominees, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, are expected to be officially selected and nominated by their parties this summer.

Trump is set to be named the Republican nominee for president at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15-18. Biden is expected to be named his party's nominee at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, from August 19-22.

Those conventions usually kick off the summer and fall presidential election cycles, but both Trump and Biden have already taken part in rallies and campaign events across the country.

The two presumptive nominees agreed to debate head-to-head twice before the November election: June 27 and September 10. Once before their party’s conventions and again after they’ve officially been nominated, CNN will host the first debate in Georgia, and ABC will host the second at a to-be-determined location.

But when is the main event?

Election Day will fall on Tuesday, November 5, though many states will hold early voting leading up to that date. Voters are encouraged to make a plan to vote, and that includes looking up voting guides and options provided by their state board of elections.

Electoral votes are certified in the states on December 17, and each state must submit its electoral votes by December 25.

Congress will count the electoral votes in a joint session on January 6, 2025, and declare a winner. To win the White House, the presidential and vice-presidential candidate needs at least 270 of the 538 electoral votes.

In the 2020 presidential election, Biden won with 306 electoral votes, while Trump received 232

The next president of the U.S. will be sworn into office on January 20, 2025.

Contributed: Sudiksha Kochi Rachel Looker Savannah Kuchar, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: When is the 2024 election? Get ready for a Biden-Trump rematch