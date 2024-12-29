Joe Biden, Donald Trump and More Honor Jimmy Carter Following His Death at 100: 'A Man of Principle, Faith and Humility'

From Barack Obama to King Charles, here are all of the politicians and world leaders honoring the 39th president of the United States

Tributes are pouring in for Jimmy Carter following his death on Sunday, Dec. 29.

From President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who urged people to take inspiration from the the late president, to Donald Trump, who wrote that Americans “owe him a debt of gratitude,” politicians from across party lines shared heartfelt messages honoring the Nobel Peace Prize-winning 39th president of the United States.

Here are all of the politicians and public figures mourning the longest-living U.S. president:

Gary Miller/Getty From left: George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama in 2017

Joe and Jill Biden

The Bidens began their official statement on Carter’s death, “Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian.”

“Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend,” the statement continued. “But what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well.”

The Bidens praised Carter for his accomplishments before, during and after his presidency, writing, “With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe.”

“He was a man of great character and courage, hope and optimism,” the statement continued. “We will always cherish seeing him and Rosalynn together. The love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism.”

“We will miss them both dearly,” the Bidens wrote of the late couple, “but take solace knowing they are reunited once again and will remain forever in our hearts.”

Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Joe Biden (left) with former Jimmy Carter in 2008

The Bidens' statement continued, “To the entire Carter family, we send our gratitude for sharing them with America and the world. To their staff — from the earliest days to the final ones — we have no doubt that you will continue to do the good works that carry on their legacy.

“And to all of the young people in this nation and for anyone in search of what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning — the good life — study Jimmy Carter, a man of principle, faith and humility. He showed that we are [a] great nation because we are a good people — decent and honorable, courageous and compassionate, humble and strong.”

Barack and Michelle Obama

Barack Obama shared a particularly touching tribute to Carter on Medium, praising the "remarkable" former president for both his political accomplishments and his "decency."

"For decades, you could walk into Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia on some Sunday mornings and see hundreds of tourists from around the world crammed into the pews," he wrote. "And standing in front of them, asking with a wink if there were any visitors that morning, would be President Jimmy Carter — preparing to teach Sunday school, just like he had done for most of his adult life."



"Some who came to hear him speak," he wrote, "were undoubtedly there because of what President Carter accomplished in his four years in the White House — the Camp David Accords he brokered that reshaped the Middle East; the work he did to diversify the federal judiciary, including nominating a pioneering women’s rights activist and lawyer named Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the federal bench; the environmental reforms he put in place, becoming one of the first leaders in the world to recognize the problem of climate change."

Everett/Shutterstock From left: Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush in 2013

Obama continued, "Others were likely there because of what President Carter accomplished in the longest, and most impactful, post-presidency in American history — monitoring more than 100 elections around the world; helping virtually eliminate Guinea worm disease, an infection that had haunted Africa for centuries; becoming the only former president to earn a Nobel Peace Prize; and building or repairing thousands of homes in more than a dozen countries with his beloved Rosalynn as part of Habitat for Humanity."



"But I’m willing to bet that many people in that church on Sunday morning were there, at least in part, because of something more fundamental: President Carter’s decency," the former president continued. "Elected in the shadow of Watergate, Jimmy Carter promised voters that he would always tell the truth. And he did — advocating for the public good, consequences be damned. He believed some things were more important than reelection — things like integrity, respect and compassion. Because Jimmy Carter believed, as deeply as he believed anything, that we are all created in God’s image."



"Whenever I had a chance to spend time with President Carter, it was clear that he didn’t just profess these values. He embodied them," Obama wrote. "And in doing so, he taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service. In his Nobel acceptance speech, President Carter said, 'God gives us the capacity for choice. We can choose to alleviate suffering. We can choose to work together for peace.' He made that choice again and again over the course of his 100 years, and the world is better for it."



Carter's Georgia church, Obama wrote, "will be a little quieter on Sundays, but President Carter will never be far away — buried alongside Rosalynn next to a willow tree down the road, his memory calling all of us to heed our better angels."

The former president concluded his tribute to Carter by stating that he and former first lady Michelle Obama "send our thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from this remarkable man."



Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty, Jessica McGowan/Getty Donald Trump; Jimmy Carter

Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump shared a tribute to Carter on Truth Social, writing, “I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History.”

“The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans,” Trump continued. “For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.”

The president-elect finished by stating that he and wife Melania Trump “are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers.”

Bill and Hillary Clinton

Bill Clinton paid tribute to Carter in a joint statement with wife Hillary Clinton on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Hillary and I mourn the passing of President Jimmy Carter and give thanks for his long, good life,” the statement began. “Guided by his faith, President Carter lived to serve others — until the very end.”

The former president went on to celebrate Carter for his accomplishments in and outside of the White House.

“From his commitment to civil rights as a state senator and governor of Georgia; to his efforts as President to protect our natural resources in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, make energy conservation a national priority, return the Panama Canal to Panama, and secure peace between Egypt and Israel at Camp David; to his post-Presidential efforts at the Carter Center supporting honest elections, advancing peace, combating disease, and promoting democracy; to his and Rosalynn's devotion and hard work at Habitat for Humanity-he worked tirelessly for a better, fairer world,” the statement read.

“Hillary and I met President Carter in 1975 and were proud, early supporters of his Presidential campaign,” the Clintons continued. “I will always be proud to have presented the Medal of Freedom to him and Rosalynn in 1999, and to have worked with him in the years after he left the White House.”

“Our prayers are with Jack, Chip, Jeff, Amy and their families,” the statement concluded.

Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty From left: George W. Bush, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter in 2004

George W. and Laura Bush

George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush honored Carter with an official statement on the George W. Bush Presidential Center website, writing, “Laura and I send our heartfelt condolences to Jack, Chip, Jeff, Amy, and the entire Carter family.”

“James Earl Carter, Jr., was a man of deeply held convictions,” the statement continued. “He was loyal to his family, his community, and his country. President Carter dignified the office. And his efforts to leave behind a better world didn’t end with the presidency. His work with Habitat for Humanity and the Carter Center set an example of service that will inspire Americans for generations.”

“We join our fellow citizens in giving thanks for Jimmy Carter and in prayer for his family,” the statement concluded.

Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage King Charles; Jimmy Carter

King Charles

King Charles issued a statement on Carter's death via Buckingham Palace: “It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of President Carter. He was a committed public servant, and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights.”

The King's statement continued, “His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977. My thoughts and prayers are with President Carter’s family and the American people at this time.”

Chuck Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer paid tribute to Carter on X, sharing a headshot of the late president and writing, “As we remember President Carter's extraordinary life, we also honor the countless lives he touched through his vision and generosity.”

“My thoughts are with the Carter family and all those mourning this incredible man,” Schumer continued. “May his memory be a blessing and an enduring reminder of what it means to truly serve.”



