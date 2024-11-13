Joe Biden and Donald Trump Shake Hands at White House Meeting as Melania Declines Jill's Invitation

The Bidens resurrected the post-election tradition of inviting the incoming first family to the White House, leading to an unusually polite meeting between the political rivals

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Donald Trump and Joe Biden shake hands at White House meeting

President Joe Biden met with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House — a long-running tradition between incoming and outgoing heads of state that Trump briefly paused in 2020.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the pair of political rivals met in the Oval Office to begin the transition between administrations. Biden, the 46th president, posed while shaking hands with Trump, the 45th and soon-to-be 47th president, during a brief moment when pool reporters were allowed in the room.

"Congratulations and I look forward to having a smooth transition," Biden, 81, told Trump, 78, in front of reporters.

"It will be as smooth as it can get and I very much appreciate that, Joe," Trump responded. "Politics is tough and in many cases it’s not a nice world, but it is a nice world today."

Related: Kamala Harris Concedes to Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden meet in the Oval Office on Nov. 13, 2024

Though tradition suggests that the spouses of the political officials also meet, former first lady Melania Trump declined first lady Jill Biden's invitation and was not in attendance, The New York Times reported.

"Mrs. Trump will not be attending today’s meeting at the White House," the Office of Melania Trump posted on X, hours before the White House meeting. "Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success."

The White House said that Jill helped her husband greet President Trump, and gave him a handwritten letter to pass along to Melania that expressed her congratulations and said her team is ready to help Melania with the transition.



Related: Will Melania Trump Live in the White House if Donald Wins the Presidency? Sources Weigh In (Exclusive)

MORRY GASH/POOL/AFP via Getty President Donald Trump debates Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Oct. 22, 2020

Trump and Biden were notably the two presidential candidates in 2020, in which Biden came out on top with 306 electoral votes.

Though Biden also won the popular vote four years ago and there was no evidence of fraud in election procedure, Trump notoriously denied the results of the election.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Trump's refusal to concede resulted in his followers storming the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to halt the certification of the election. The Jan. 6, 2021 violence brought about the deaths of numerous people, including police officers and Trump supporters.

Trump did not invite the Bidens to the White House ahead of the 46th president's swearing-in, nor did his family attend the inauguration.

Related: Kamala Harris Delivers Her Concession Speech: 'It's Going to Be Okay'

With Trump's invitation to the White House, the Biden administration looked to restore the tradition of a peaceful transfer of power.

President-elect Trump won the 2024 presidential election in the early hours of Nov. 6, against Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. He will be inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2025.

