Joe Biden Drops Out of the 2024 Presidential Race

Sharon Knolle
·4 min read

President Joe Biden took the unprecedented step of bowing out of the 2024 presidential race Sunday after concerns about his health and ability to run reached a fever pitch among key Democrats such as Nancy Pelosi and, according to media reports, even former president Barack Obama as well as ardent former celebrity supporters including George Clooney.

Read the president’s letter making the announcement below:

The presumptive Democratic nominee is now Vice President Kamala Harris: Online chatter began to focus on her taking Biden’s place on the ticket after the president’s disastrous June 27 debate, further fueled by the White House calling her “the future of the party” on July 3.

The 81-year-old president’s poor showing during the CNN live debate with Donald Trump raised a flurry of questions about his fitness to lead the country for four more years. During the 90-minute event, Biden appeared frail and confused, which his campaign later attributed to a cold and exhaustion.

In subsequent unscripted speeches, the president appeared stronger and considerably more focused as he defended his ability to lead and championed his achievements, including a just-wrapped NATO conference, but the damage to his perceived electability had already been done. One by one, newspapers, journalists, celebrities and politicians joined the chorus for Biden to step aside for a younger candidate who might have a better chance at beating Trump in November.

A post-debate sitdown with ABC News George Stephanopoulos on July 5, during which Biden reassured the nation he had simply had a “bad night,” did not dissuade the growing loudness of Democratic detractors, especially when Stephanopoulous, who didn’t know he was being recorded, said that Biden had no chance to win. The ABC News anchor later apologized for his remarks.

One of the most devastating defections came on July 10 from Clooney, who had co-hosted a major fundraiser in Los Angeles for Biden just last month but now argued in an op-ed for the New York Times, “We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate.”

The Biden camp chalked up the the Clooney defection to “previous tensions” involving the actor’s wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, who wrote in May that she believes Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu has committed war crimes in the country’s continued assault on Gaza, a military assault the Biden administration has continued to support with only occasional reprimands.

The day after the debate, the editorial board of the New York Times was the first of several publications to call for Biden to step aside. The board referred to Biden’s candidacy as a”reckless gamble.” They added, “It’s too big a bet to simply hope Americans will overlook or discount Mr. Biden’s age and infirmity that they see with their own eyes.”

Other media outlets who quickly joined the New York Times, including The Chicago Tribune, The New Yorker, The Washington Post, The Economist and The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Amidst the speculation Biden still had a number of vocal supporters in Hollywood, including “The View” co-host Ana Navarro, who said on July 3 that she was “disgusted” by Democrat pundits calling for Biden to drop out.

Following Clooney’s July 10 critique of the president, Navarro said that the media pile-on against Biden has been “full of inaccuracies, exaggerations and unfounded conclusions — which in turn is shaping public opinion” and that it “needs to stop.”

Actor and comedian D.L. Hughley also strongly disagreed with Clooney: The Def Comedy Jam Star argued that a Biden backup plan already existed: VP Kamala Harris. “The worst that could happen is if Joe Biden couldn’t do it, a competent, capable woman would step in and do it. So how is this a real argument?,” he told TMZ on July 10.

Democrat governors also backed Biden at a July 4 meeting, after which New York governor Kathy Hochul tweeted, “JoeBiden is in it to win it. The stakes this November could not be higher.”

However, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was far less definite about her support, saying “It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We’re all encouraging him to make that decision.”

More to come…

The post Joe Biden Drops Out of the 2024 Presidential Race appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Opinion: She Sucked Up to Trump But He Dropped Her Anyway

    Bestselling author and faux hillbilly J.D. Vance is officially Donald Trump’s pick for vice president, God help us all. And even though it’s only been a few days, the nation has collectively forgotten all the sycophantic vice-presidential hopefuls left behind.But I haven’t.All the potential veeps were embarrassing in their own way. Marco Rubio: always a twerp, somehow became even twerpier when kissing up to the former president. Tim Scott shall always be remembered for totally coincidentally get

  • Pete Buttigieg Takes Down JD Vance's VP Hopes In 1 'Exact' Way

    The Transportation Department secretary ripped the Ohio senator over the "way he gets ahead" in his political career.

  • Why Donald Trump Winning is Melania’s Worst Nightmare

    The 20-month game of “Where’s Melania?” ended on Thursday with the former first lady making a grand entrance to the 2024 Republican National Convention—in its final hours.She took her seat in the VIP box, 45 minutes after the rest of the Trump clan but remained seated while the family rose to their feet for Kid Rock, appeared to not mingle with her step-children, and broke decades of tradition by declining to deliver a speech at the convention, something she had repeatedly been pressed to do. (E

  • Trudeau and family head to British Columbia for vacation in unnamed location

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.

  • I’m an Economist: Here Is What I Would Predict for Inflation If Kamala Harris Were To Replace Biden

    After the first presidential debate for this election year, there have been concerns whether President Joe Biden is fit to run for office against former President Donald Trump. Many in the Democratic...

  • FBI Named British Royal in Massive Sex and Spying Scandal Documents

    Nothing has been provedPrince Philip’s name appeared in top-secret FBI documents about one of the greatest British sex scandals of all time: the so-called Profumo affair, according to the Mail on Sunday. The documents relay that the FBI had heard a rumor that Philip—Queen Elizabeth II’s husband—was “involved” with two women at the center of the early 1960s scandal which eventually led to the downfall of a government.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals d

  • Valerie Bertinelli Shares the Biggest Change She’s Noticed Since Going Alcohol-Free Over Six Months Ago (Exclusive)

    "I don't want to be doing what I've been doing the last 64 years. I want a better, cleaner, cooler, more exciting way to knock out the last 20," Bertinelli tells PEOPLE

  • King Charles and Queen Camilla Rushed From Event Over Rooftop Sniper Scare

    King Charles and Queen Camilla were bundled out of a public engagement earlier this week after cops spotted a man on a nearby rooftop, sparking fears a copycat assassin was emulating the attempt to shoot Donald Trump.The royals were visiting St Helier, the capital of the wealthy island of Jersey, which is a British territory, on Monday, when concerned aides rushed them out of a public walkabout to a nearby hotel.The Daily Beast was told at the time the urgent departure was owing to a “small” sec

  • ‘This is nuts’: Bolton on Trump plans for Ukraine

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins speaks with former Trump national security adviser John Bolton regarding Trump’s phone call with Zelensky and the potential consequences of another presidency on Ukraine.

  • Salma Hayek Dons Optical Illusion Dress That Accentuates Her Hourglass Figure

    The actress wore the dress with black peep-toe heels, a silver ring, and a matching necklace

  • Johnson: Replacing Biden on ticket would be 'wrong,' 'unlawful'

    As calls from some Democratic lawmakers for President Joe Biden to pass the torch have grown this week, House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested Sunday that such a move might lead to legal trouble. Johnson, R-La., told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that it would not be possible for some states to switch out Biden for another candidate ahead of the presidential election in November. Election law expert Richard Hasen wrote that there is "no credence" to the notion that the Democratic Party could not legally replace Biden on the ticket, as he is not the nominee yet -- the nominating process generally takes place during the Democratic National Convention.

  • Russia says intercepted US bomber planes ‘approaching’ its border in Arctic

    Russia on Sunday said two US bomber planes had approached its border in the Arctic and that it had scrambled fighter jets to make them turn away. Moscow has previously accused the United States of making reconnaissance drone flights over neutral waters in the Black Sea to help Ukraine, and has said it could lead to "direct confrontation" between Russia and NATO. Russia said Sunday that it scrambled fighter jets to prevent two US strategic bomber planes from crossing its border over the Barents S

  • Trump campaign releases letter on his injury, treatment after last week's assassination attempt

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign released an update on the former president's health Saturday, one week after he survived an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

  • Secret Service Admits ‘Repeatedly’ Turning Down Extra Security for Trump

    The United States Secret Service is facing fresh scrutiny after a report in The Washington Post Saturday claimed the agency has backtracked after denying it rejected requests for additional security for Donald Trump in the two years leading up to his assassination attempt.Four unidentified sources told the newspaper that top brass at the Secret Service repeatedly refused requests by Trump’s security team for extra resourcing, including more agents to cover security screenings at large gatherings

  • Victoria Beckham wows in slinky lace dress for rare date night

    Victoria Beckham always looks incredible and it was no different when she headed out on a rare date night with her husband David Beckham. See photo.

  • 'Not OK': Closing only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge

    CLINTON, Ont. _ Randy Marriage was a regular at his hometown's only pool when he was growing up, cooling off with friends on summer days. His grandchildren won't have the same chance.

  • New Circus-Themed Ad Taunts Ringmaster Donald Trump

    A new circus-themed ad is putting a spotlight on some of the most outrageous word-vomits that Republican ringleader Donald Trump has ever spewed out.The video races through a montage of Trump’s greatest hits, from praising human flesh-eater Hannibal Lecter to false claims that Americans should inject bleach into their veins to protect themselves from COVID-19.The Anti-Psychopath PAC, a group dedicated to highlighting “Trump’s mental instability” and preventing another Trump presidency, launched

  • 'In the clear': Dr. Anthony Fauci weighs in on Trump injury after shooting

    The former White House chief medical adviser said he sees no reason to believe Trump suffered any further damage or injury.

  • Jennifer Lopez Hits the Gym in Abs-Baring Crop Top and Glitzy Bling — Including a 'Jennifer' Nameplate Necklace

    Lopez's stylish outing comes three days after her and Ben Affleck's second wedding anniversary

  • Megyn Kelly Rips ‘Those B–es’ on ‘The View’ After Joy Behar Calls Trump a ‘Narcissist’ for Saying God Saved Him | Video

    "He’s 'godless,’ right? And Biden is the Second Coming," the conservative host snarks The post Megyn Kelly Rips ‘Those B–es’ on ‘The View’ After Joy Behar Calls Trump a ‘Narcissist’ for Saying God Saved Him | Video appeared first on TheWrap.