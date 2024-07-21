Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race

The president's last-minute decision not to seek another term gives Democrats a unique opportunity to recalibrate the party ticket as November quickly approaches

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Getty President Joe Biden speaks at the first 2024 presidential debate on June 27

President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday, July 21, throwing the general election into a state of uncertainty with mere months until November.

The politician, 81, announced the news in a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation. Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans," Biden began. "We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world."

Noting that "America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today," Biden continued, "I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy, And we've revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world."

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he added.

Biden then said he will "speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision," noting , "For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected."

"I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me," he concluded. "I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can't do - when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America."



Related: Why Powerful Democrat Adam Schiff Is Joining the Call for Biden to Step Aside: ‘Our Nation Is at a Crossroads’

Chip Somodevilla/Getty President-Elect Joe Biden Speaks At The Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard Reserve Center In Wilmington, Delaware

Biden formally declared that he would run for reelection on April 25, 2023, promising that Vice President Kamala Harris would again join him on the ticket.

As the oldest president in U.S. history, Biden has routinely heard concerns about his ability to serve an additional four years, which would have made him 86 at the time he left office.

Related: Joe Biden's Doctor Releases Results of Annual Physical Exam

His halting performance at the first 2024 presidential debate — where he struggled to fend off Donald Trump's lies and articulate his White House accomplishments — heightened voters' doubts about his cognitive health and immediately sparked questions about whether the Democratic Party should reconsider its presidential ticket.

The Biden-Harris campaign responded by filling the president's schedule with rallies and interviews in an attempt to squash any fears, but subsequent polling continued to suggest that Democrats would not defeat Trump with Biden on the ticket.

On July 17, an AP-NORC survey revealed that nearly two-thirds of Democrats and 77% of independents wanted Biden to withdraw from the race.

A mounting pressure campaign from members of Biden's own party, made worse by ultimatums from wealthy Democratic donors, ultimately forced his hand.

Related: Biden Campaign Is Quietly Surveying Whether Kamala Harris Has Better Odds of Defeating Trump, NYT Claims

Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden return from a 2021 event in the White House Rose Garden

Skepticism about Biden's fitness for a second term began soon after his inauguration. But the Democratic incumbent went forward with his reelection campaign, insisting that he was not giving up on his political career and that his presidency so far had shown he can lead Americans through tough times, particularly against Republican radicalism.

"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are," he said during a three-minute campaign video that included images of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and protests from abortion rights activists. "The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom; more rights or fewer. I know what I want the answer to be, and I think you do too."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

"This is not a time to be complacent," Biden continued at the time. "That's why I'm running for reelection — because I know America. I know we're good and decent people. I know we're still a country that believes in honesty, respect, and treating each other with dignity. We're a nation where we give hate no safe harbor. We believe that everyone is equal, that everyone should be given a fair shot to succeed in this country."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.