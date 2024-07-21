Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race, Does Not Endorse Kamala

President Joe Biden on Sunday announced that he is ending his re-election campaign, officially dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president,” Biden wrote in a statement. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling the duties as president for the remainder of my term.”

Biden, 81, did not endorse his vice president, Kamala Harris, in the statement released Sunday afternoon after weeks of pressure from party mates to bow out of the race.

Calls for Biden to step down trickled in the days after he had a disaster of a debate performance in June, at times speaking incoherently as he opposed Donald Trump. By mid-July, however, some of the Democratic Party’s biggest names were calling for the president to call it quits.

This is a breaking story.

