Joe Biden Drops Out of the Race

President Joe Biden has dropped out of the race.

The United States president, 81, has given up his spot as the 2024 Democratic candidate for president, leaving the party with just weeks to formalize their new nominee.

Biden’s decision comes after he received overwhelming pressure from within his own Democratic party, fellow politicians, voters, and reputable news outlets to bow out of his reelection bid due to his age and seemingly declining health.

Despite his initial hesitance to leave the race, the seasoned politician, former Delaware senator, and our 46th U.S. president ultimately gave in. After contracting COVID-19 earlier this week, Biden made his big announcement on social media.

“My Fellow Americans, over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation,” he began his statement. “Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We've made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We've provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today.”

So, what does this mean for the country? Well, many democrats are hoping Vice President Kamala Harris will decide to follow in Hilary Clinton’s footsteps and begin her campaign to be our first female president. Allies of the VP have been quietly campaigning for her behind the scenes even prior to Biden’s decision, and a majority of democrats are rooting for her to lead the ticket against Republican candidate Donald Trump and his VP pick, J.D. Vance. Still, Harris has made no such promises.

You Might Also Like