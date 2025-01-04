Joe Biden gives Hillary Clinton highest civilian honour

Joe Biden picked Hillary Clinton to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom - Alex Wong/Getty

Joe Biden picked Hillary Clinton to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honour, because she “made history many times over”.

In one of his final acts before leaving office, the US president chose the former secretary of state and 18 others to receive the coveted award at a ceremony on Saturday.

Announcing the decision, the White House said Mrs Clinton, 77, “made history many times over decades in public service,” including by being the first woman nominated by a major party for a US presidential election.

The former Democrat leader, who was defeated by Donald Trump in the 2016 election, received the award 12 years after her husband, former President Bill Clinton, was given the honour by President Barack Obama.

Other recipients selected by Mr Biden include the billionaire Democrat donor George Soros, who the White House said had “focused on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice.”

Musicians, football stars and actors were among the others to receive the medal.

They include activist and U2 frontman Bono, Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and fashion designer Ralph Lauren.

Joe Biden's Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients also include Ralph Lauren, Bono, Anna Wintour and Lionel Messi

Vogue editor Anna Wintour, described by the White House as a “renowned fashion icon”, was also chosen.

The honorees “are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world,” the White House said in a statement.

Chef Jose Andres, founder of the World Central Kitchen NGO, and primate researcher Jane Goodall, a leading environmentalist voice, were also selected.

Mr Biden chose to posthumously award a Presidential Medal of Freedom to Robert Francis Kennedy, better known as “Bobby” Kennedy or by his initials, “RFK”.

RFK served as US attorney general while his brother John F. Kennedy was president, and was assassinated in 1968 while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“His legacy continues to inspire those committed to justice, equality, and public service,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

RFK’s son, Robert Kennedy Jr, has been tapped by president-elect Trump to be the next secretary of health and human services.

Trump criticised Mr Biden for awarding Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson, who led the committee that investigated the Jan 6 attack on the Capitol, with the Presidential Citizens Medal.

“They have destroyed the lives of many people, and are rewarded by getting Biden Fake Medals”, Mr Trump said.

Mike Johnson, the House speaker, criticised Mr Biden for celebrating “shamed politicians like Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton who lied to the American people and did everything they could to try to take down President Trump”.

The White House said Bono was the “frontman for legendary rock band U2 and a pioneering activist against AIDS and poverty.”