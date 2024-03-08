Joe Biden hits back at doubts about his age in fiery State of the Union speech

Joe Biden accused Donald Trump of following "ancient ideas" of "hate, anger, revenge, retribution" in a combative speech to the House - EPA

Joe Biden hit back at attacks on his age and boasted of his experience defending American democracy in his final State of the Union address before facing Donald Trump in November’s election.

The President, 81, said his advanced years meant he had seen the Second World War and the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr, events he said “taught me to embrace freedom and democracy”.

He said it was Mr Trump who subscribed to “ancient ideas” of “hate, anger, revenge, retribution,” as he sought to portray his predecessor as a would-be dictator.

“I know I may not look like it, but I’ve been around a while, and when you get to my age certain things become clearer than ever before,” Mr Biden said.

“I know the American story. Again and again I’ve seen the contest between competing forces in the battle for the soul of our nation, between those who want to pull America back to the past and those who want to move America into the future.



“My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy.”

The hour-long speech covered a range of Mr Biden’s political successes and his plans for a second term in office, including a pledge to reinstate protections for abortion that were removed by the Supreme Court in 2022.

But the President reserved much of his speaking time to warn of the threat to American democracy, which he said were posed by both Mr Trump and Vladimir Putin.

“My message to President Putin is simple,” he said. “We will not walk away. We will not bow down. I will not bow down.

“History is watching, just like history watched three years ago on January 6th.

“Insurrectionists stormed this very Capitol and placed a dagger at the throat of American democracy.”

‘Whether young or old, I’ve always known what endures’

The speech, which Mr Biden and his team have been preparing for months, saw a shift in his messaging on the question of his age, which has become a major weakness of his re-election campaign.

It also saw him draw a clear battle line between himself and Mr Trump, who continues to claim that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him.

Kamala Harris, left, the Vice-President, and Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the House, congratulate Mr Biden on his speech - EPA

On Tuesday, both Mr Trump and Mr Biden swept the board of states voting in the Super Tuesday primaries, setting up November’s election as a rematch of the last vote in 2020.

“In my career I’ve been told I’m too young and I’m too old,” Mr Biden said.

“Whether young or old, I’ve always known what endures: our North Star, the very idea of America.

“That we are all created equal and deserve to be treated equally throughout our lives.



“We’ve never fully lived up to that idea, but we’ve never walked away from it either, and I won’t walk away from it now.”

Biden challenges Israel

Mr Biden also used the speech to issue a stark rebuke to Benjamin Netanyahu’s government over the war in Gaza.

He said that while “Israel has a right to go after Hamas” after the October 7 attacks, it also has a “fundamental responsibility to protect innocent civilians in Gaza”, adding that 30,000 non-combatants had been killed.

“Israel must allow more aid into Gaza and ensure that humanitarian workers aren’t caught in the crossfire,” he said.

“To the leadership of Israel I say this: humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip.

“Protecting and saving innocent lives has to be a priority. As we look to the future, the only real solution is a two-state solution.”

The President has faced criticism from some Democrats for his support for Israel’s military action, and risks losing votes from pro-Palestinian voters at the election.

Another political weakness for Mr Biden, illegal migration, produced a tense exchange between the President and Marjorie Taylor Greene, a firebrand Republican congresswoman.

As he urged GOP members to pass his border reform package, Ms Taylor Greene shouted that the debate on the measures was “about Laken Riley” – a college student killed by an illegal migrant in Georgia last month.

Mr Biden and Ms Taylor Greene exchanged barbs about the issue across the floor of the House, while another congressman held up Ms Riley’s name on a sign.

05:18 AM GMT

That’s all for now

Thanks for following our live coverage of Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. This live blog is now closed. Key moments from tonight include:

Mr Biden invoked Ronald Reagan as he accused Donald Trump of “bowing down” to Vladimir Putin

The US President pledged to restore abortion rights across the US by reinstating the Roe v. Wade decision

Mr Trump launched a series of personal attacks on Mr Biden, criticising his appearance and delivery while accusing him of “tremendous” lies

Marjorie Taylor Greene heckled the President as he spoke about illegal migration, shouting: “It’s about Laken Riley”

Mr Biden revealed that 30,000 Palestinians had died in the war in Gaza

Mr Biden said his age had to taught him to “embrace” democracy while hitting out at Mr Trump’s “ancient ideas” of “hate, anger, revenge”

Republicans characterised the President as a “permanent politician” who was letting the US slide into decline

05:04 AM GMT

Biden ‘refused to take responsibility for Laken Riley’s death’

Katie Britt went on to blame Joe Biden for the death of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student allegedly killed last month by an illegal immigrant.

Claiming the US President’s border policy had allowed “fentanyl poisonings” and “horrific murders”, the Alabama senator said: “There are empty chairs tonight at kitchen tables just like this one because of President Biden’s senseless border policies.

“Just think about Laken Riley. In my neighboring state of Georgia, this beautiful, 22-year-old nursing student went out on a jog one morning.

“But she never got the opportunity to return home. She was brutally murdered by one of the millions of illegal border crossers President Biden chose to release into our homeland.

“That could’ve been my daughter. It could’ve been yours. Tonight, President Biden finally said her name. But he refused to take responsibility for his own actions.”

05:01 AM GMT

Biden is a ‘permanent politician’, Republicans say

Delivering the official Republican response to the address, Katie Britt, the Alabama senator, characterised Joe Biden as a “permanent politician” letting the country slip into decline.

”I just watched President Biden’s State of the Union Address from our living room,” she said. “What we saw was the performance of a permanent politician who has actually been in office for longer than I’ve even been alive.

“One thing was clear: President Biden just doesn’t get it. He’s out of touch. Under his Administration, families are worse off. Our communities are less safe, and our country is less secure.”

She added: “The country we know and love seems to be slipping away. It feels like the next generation will have fewer opportunities – and less freedom – than we did.”

03:45 AM GMT

Trump criticises Biden’s ‘tremendous misrepresentation and lies’

Donald Trump is continuing to launch attacks on Joe Biden well after his State of the Union speech has concluded, attacking everything from his handling over the border to foreign policy.

“He said I bowed down to the Russian Leader,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform, which periodically crashed throughout the night. “He gave them everything, including Ukraine.

“I took away Nord Stream 2, he gave it to them! He was a Puppet for Putin and Xi, and virtually every other leader.”

In the following post, Mr Trump said: “It took him over 40 minutes to get to Immigration, and then said nothing about it!” The former president then claimed there were “tremendous misrepresentation and lies in that speech.”

03:36 AM GMT

Biden: Yes, I’m old, but I’m old and patriotic

We have just heard Mr Biden’s ace in the hole – the strategy his White House aides have been working on for a while now.

“I know I may not look like it, but I’ve been around a while,” he says, addressing the criticism of his age directly and linking it to his main attack line on Donald Trump.

“When you get to my age certain things become clearer than ever before,” he says. “I know the American story.”

He adds: “I was born amid World War II when America stood for freedom in the world. I grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania and Claymont, Delaware among working people who built this country.

“I watched in horror as two of my heroes, Dr. King and Bobby Kennedy, were assassinated and their legacies inspired me to pursue a career in service.

“A public defender, county councilman, elected United States Senator at 29, then Vice President, to our first Black President, now President, with our first woman Vice President.

“In my career I’ve been told I’m too young... and I’ve been told I’m too old. Whether young or old, I’ve always known what endures: our North Star.”

03:35 AM GMT

State of the Union address is now over

Joe Biden’s State of the Union address has finished with an appeal to unity, and the words: “May God bless you all. May God protect our troops.”

03:34 AM GMT

Biden: What matters is how old are our ideas are

Drawing what appears to be a contrast with Donald Trump, Mr Biden said: “My fellow Americans the issue facing our nation isn’t how old we are, it’s how old are our ideas.



“Hate, anger, revenge, retribution are among the oldest of ideas. But you can’t lead America with ancient ideas that only take us back.”

03:30 AM GMT

Biden: My age has taught me to respect democracy

In what appears to be an attempt to defuse concerns around his age, Joe Biden said: “I know I may not look like it, but I’ve been around a while.



“And when you get to my age certain things become clearer than ever.

“I know the American story. Again and again, I’ve seen the contest between competing forces in the battle for the soul of our nation.

Joe Biden takes a selfie as he arrives to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress - REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“Between those who want to pull America back to the past and those who want to move America into the future. My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy.”

He recounted growing up in World War II and the assassinations of “two of my heroes”, Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy, but said he has learned that America’s ideals “that we are all created equal” endure.

03:27 AM GMT

Biden: Israel must accept two-state solution

Biden is now talking seriously tough on the war in Gaza, addressing Mr Netanyahu and the Israeli government directly.

“To the leadership of Israel I say this: humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip,” he says.

“Protecting and saving innocent lives has to be a priority. As we look to the future, the only real solution is a two-state solution.



“I say this as a lifelong supporter of Israel and the only American president to visit Israel in wartime. There is no other path that guarantees Israel’s security and democracy.



“There is no other path that guarantees Palestinians can live with peace and dignity.”

This is not a change in American policy, but to use the State of the Union speech to publicly criticise Israel in these terms, without expressing support for its war, is a big deal.

03:26 AM GMT

More than 30,000 Palestinians dead, Biden says

Mr Biden says that “Israel also has a fundamental responsibility to protect innocent civilians in Gaza”, prompting partisan applause from his side of the room.

This is a tricky issue for Mr Biden. He has been largely supportive of Israel since October 7, but is under pressure from his own party, including in the primaries, to be more critical of Benjamin Netanyahu’s war effort in Gaza.

“This war has taken a greater toll on innocent civilians than all previous wars in Gaza combined,” he said. “More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of whom are not Hamas. Thousands and thousands are innocent women and children.”

03:25 AM GMT

Protester interrupts speech

The speech was just interrupted by a protester in the public gallery, who began shouting at the President. From where I am sat -- directly opposite him, I could hear the words “United States Marine Corps” and “2nd Battalion, 1st Marines”. It’s unclear what he was protesting about.

Mr Biden did not stop talking, and the man was removed from the gallery by House staff.

03:25 AM GMT

Clashes over Laken Riley death

Joe Biden has just moved onto what is probably the most controversial section of his speech -- on his border proposals package that is bitterly opposed by Republicans in this chamber.

As he appealed for Congress to pass it, some shouted “No!” back at him. Marjorie Taylor Greene shouted back: “It’s about Laken Riley”. Democrats shouted over her: “Shut up!”

A congressman at the back of the room has printed out Laken Riley’s name on a sheet of paper, which he is holding it up.

There was then a short period of back-and-forth between Mr Biden and Ms Taylor Greene, where he agreed with her about Ms Riley’s death being at the hands of an illegal immigrant, but urged Republicans not to play politics with the border.

He adds: “I will not demonise immigrants saying they ‘poison the blood of our country’”, he says, quoting Donald Trump.

03:22 AM GMT

Biden demands ban on assault weapons

In another attack on Donald Trump, Joe Biden said: “My predecessor told the NRA he’s proud he did nothing on guns when he was president... I say stop it, stop it, stop it, stop it.

He added: “I’m demanding a ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazine. Pass universal background checks... none of this violates the Second Amendment, or vilifies responsible gun owners.”

03:19 AM GMT

Trump complains about Biden’s coughing

Donald Trump seems preoccupied with Joe Biden’s occasional coughs. “THE COUGHING, THE COUGHING - ALWAYS THE COUGHING,” he complained on Truth Social.

“DON’T SHAKE PEOPLE’S HANDS GOING OUT – HE KEEPS COUGHING INTO HIS RIGHT HAND,” he said at another point.

Immediately after, he claimed: “See, as he’s getting ready to cough yet again into his right hand, the Fake News Media rushes him off the screen!”

03:16 AM GMT

‘Biden talked about Snickers bars before the border’

Donald Trump issued a number of attacks on Joe Biden’s attempts to tackle illegal migration. Writing on social media as the US President complained about “shrinkflation”, he said: “Biden talked about the SNICKERS Bars, before he talked about the Border!”

At another point, he said: “His Border Bill is a disaster, it would let at least 5,000 migrants in a day and that is one of the better aspects of it!”

03:14 AM GMT

Biden: Laken Riley death shows need to pass border bill

Joe Biden responded to Marjorie Taylor Greene heckling by shouting the name of Laken Riley, a student nurse allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant.

“To her parents I say my heart goes out to you having lost children myself. I understand,” he said.

“But look... people pay the smugglers 8000 bucks to get across the border because they know if they get... let it into the country it’s six to eight years. before they have a hearing.

“But if it’s only six months, six weeks, the idea is it’s highly unlikely to people pay that money and go all that way, knowing that they’ll be able to be kicked out.”

Urging the House to pass a border security bill, he continued: “I would respectfully suggest defending my Republican friends over to the American people get this bill done. We need to act now.”

03:06 AM GMT

‘Big reaction’ for attack on billionaires

There was a big reaction in the room for Biden’s proposal that billionaires should pay the same amount of tax as everyone else (although it is hardly a controversial idea).

He asked the room how much federal tax they thought America’s 1,000 billionaires paid. Several Democrats shouted back “Zero!”.

“No,” Mr Biden replied. “8.2 percent. That’s far less than the vast majority of Americans pay. No billionaire should pay a lower tax rate than a teacher, a sanitation worker, a nurse.”

03:05 AM GMT

Biden: Billionaires aren’t paying enough tax

Joe Biden declared that billionaires should not pay a lower rate of tax “than a teacher, a sanitation worker or nurse.”

“You know what the average federal taxes for those billionaires is?” he asked the assembled crowd. “No? They’re making great sacrifices – 8.2 per cent.

“That’s far less than the vast majority of Americans pay. No billionaire should pay a lower federal tax rates in a teacher, a sanitation worker or a nurse.

“That’s why I’ve proposed a minimum tax of 25% for billionaires. You know what that would raise? $500 billion over the next 10 years.”

03:01 AM GMT

Biden jokes Americans can get cheaper healthcare by flying to Moscow

In a section of his speech on the Affordable Care Act, the President makes a joke (or was it a gaffe?) about medical care being cheaper elsewhere.

He said voters could fly anywhere in the world and get their subscription 40 per cent cheaper, adding: “Any of you want to get in Air Force One with me and fly to Toronto, Berlin, Moscow? I mean, excuse me — And, well, even Moscow, probably.”

We have a pre-released version of this speech that shows the script Mr Biden is reading from, and he is mostly keeping to it.

There was an anecdote just now that contained a classic Bidenism – the thrust of it was that he met someone who said he was right about everything – but mostly he is reading the lines he prepared.

02:53 AM GMT

Biden says he ‘beat Big Pharma’

Joe Biden has said he will stop Americans paying more for prescription drugs “anywhere in the world”, telling Congress: “It’s wrong, and I’m ending it.”

“It’s now time to go further and give Medicare the power to negotiate lower prices for 500 different drugs over the next decade,” he said.

“They’re making a lot of money guys – and they’ll still be extremely profitable... Now I want to cap prescription drug costs at $2,000 a year for everyone.”

US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol - Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

02:48 AM GMT

Biden: The union is getting stronger

Joe Biden has built to a crescendo: “When America gets knocked down we get back up. We keep going that’s America. That’s you the American people.

“It’s because of you that tonight, we can proudly say the state of our union is strong and getting stronger.” Democrats in the crowd cut in with chants of “Four more years.”

02:46 AM GMT

‘Putin invaded Ukraine because he has no respect for Biden’

Donald Trump has hit back at Joe Biden’s criticism over the war in Ukraine, claiming: “Putin only invaded Ukraine, because he has no respect for Biden.

“Would have never happened under the Trump Administration, and for four years it didn’t happen!”

02:44 AM GMT

Trump criticises Biden’s hair

Truth Social is back online, and Donald Trump has hit back – at Joe Biden’s appearance. “His hair is much better in the front than on the back,” he noted.

“Who kissed him on the cheek with lipstick?” the former president wrote in another post. “Now he’s got lipstick on his face. How stupid of her!”

02:40 AM GMT

‘Trump failed in the most basic presidential duty’

Joe Biden lashed out at Donald Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, claiming he “failed in the most basic presidential duty that he owes to the American people – the duty to care.”

He continued: “I think that’s unforgivable. I came to office determined to get us through one of the toughest periods in the nation’s history.

“We have... in 1,000 cities and towns, the American people are writing the greatest comeback story never told.”

US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol - SHAWN THEW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

02:38 AM GMT

Trump ‘brags’ about overturning Roe v. Wade, Biden claims

Joe Biden claimed Donald Trump “brags” about the overturning of Roe v Wade, and hit out at states for “forcing survivors of rape and incest to leave their states to get the treatment they need”.

“Many of you in this chamber, and my predecessor are promising to pass a national ban on reproductive freedom,” he said. “My God, what freedom else would you take away?”

If re-elected, Mr Biden pledged, he will “will restore Roe v Wade is the law of land again”.

02:35 AM GMT

‘You can’t love your country only when you win’

Joe Biden has taken aim at Donald Trump and his supporters in Congress for seeking to “bury the truth” about the Jan 6 riots.

“Here’s the simple truth,” he adds. “You can’t love your country only when you win.”

Joe Biden arrives to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol - REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

02:33 AM GMT

Biden reaches out to Republicans with Reagan quote

It was interesting that Joe Biden used the famous Reagan line just there: “Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”

It has become a rallying cry for freedom in the US, but especially among Republicans. Among many moderate GOP voters, Reagan is considered the greatest president.

Remember that one of the things that Mr Biden is trying to do tonight is appeal to those on the other side who might be put off by Donald Trump. His campaign team think that is his only path to winning in November.

02:33 AM GMT

‘Putin will not stop at Ukraine’

Biden gets a double standing ovation for the first lines of his speech, about protecting freedom and democracy.

“If there is anyone in this room who thinks Putin will stop at Ukraine, he will not,” he declares. More applause – mostly from Democrats.

02:31 AM GMT

Biden: Trump is bowing down to Putin

Joe Biden starts his speech with an attack on Donald Trump, contrasting him with his Republican predecessor Ronald Reagan.

“It wasn’t long ago when a Republican president named Ronald Reagan thundered Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall,” the US President said.

“Now, now my predecessor, a former Republican president tells Putin, quote, ‘Do whatever the hell you want.’

“A former president actually said that – bowing down to a Russian leader, I think it’s outrageous. It’s dangerous and it’s unacceptable.”

02:28 AM GMT

‘If I was smart, I’d go home now’

Joe Biden starts his State of the Union speech with a joke. “If I was smart, I’d go home now,” he said, after a warm reception from the crowd assembled in the House.

02:25 AM GMT

‘Four more years,’ chant Democrats

The Democrats are now chanting: “Four more years!”

The Republicans, obviously, are not.

02:24 AM GMT

Biden handed ‘Laken Riley’ badge

Marjorie Taylor-Greene appeared to try to hand Joe Biden a badge bearing the name of Laken Riley – the student nurse allegedly murdered by an illegal migrant. Republicans have blamed her death on Mr Biden’s struggles to secure the US-Mexican border.

Cameras picked up the Republican representative saying “Laken Riley” to the US President as he made his way through the crowd to the rostrum to deliver his speech.

02:18 AM GMT

Biden greeted by rapturous applause – from half the room

Rapturous applause as Biden enters the room – at least from the Democrat side. Some of the Republicans are clapping, while others standing with their hands folded.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is now wearing a Make America Great Again baseball cap on, to go with her Laken Riley t-shirt. There seemed to be some sort of argument going on between her and the President as he walked past.

Biden grinned as he was guided through the politicians by Chuck Schumer, his eyes and ears in the Senate. Lots of the Democrats are taking selfies.

02:17 AM GMT

Pictured: Jill and Joe Biden enter the Capitol

First Lady Jill Biden walks with US President Joe Biden as he arrives at the US Capitol to deliver the State of the Union address - BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

02:15 AM GMT

Truth Social platform down

Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, appears to have crashed just before Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. The development will be a blow to the former president, who had intended to offer a “play by play” rebuttal of the speech.

02:12 AM GMT

Jill Biden enters the chamber

Jill Biden, wearing a light green twin set, has just entered the chamber to applause from about half the room and sat in the gallery above the politicians.

Next come the Cabinet, who walked in the main door to sit at the front. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who has been seen relatively little recently as he recovers from an operation, is with Antony Blinken, the Secretary of state.

02:10 AM GMT

Trump: You don’t want to be late to the State of the Union

Over on Truth Social, Donald Trump is criticising Joe Biden for being late to the speech.

“The President is very substantially late,” he said. “Not a good start, but let’s give him the benefit of the doubt. I’m sure he had very important things to do, but he is just now getting into the car.

“They will have to drive very, very quickly, you just don’t want to be late to the State of the Union. They will need Mario Andretti to be at the wheel of the Limo.”



Mr Andretti, for those not au fait with the world of 1970s Formula One, is a racing driver.

02:08 AM GMT

Biden is on the way

The White House pool reporter says Mr Biden’s motorcade departed the White House at 8:49pm (1:49am GMT).

The reporter says a large group of people gathered on the South Portico steps overlooking an extra large motorcade, and Jill Biden, the First Lady, appeared to wave to them.

Joe Biden arrives at the US Capitol to delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber in Washington, DC - BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Pro Palestinian protesters, outside on the street, could be heard as Mr Biden climbed into the car.

It’s a short drive from the White House to Congress, and Mr Biden has taken it many times before. This is his third State of the Union address, although his first in 2021 was given a different name. As Vice President, he appeared regularly in the Senate to perform his official duties.

02:07 AM GMT

Trump gets in pre-emptive strike on Biden

Donald Trump has started attacking on Joe Biden even before he enters the chamber, writing on social media: “There is nothing he can say tonight that can absolve him from letting 15 million people into our country illegally.

“He’ll probably blame me, but I had the Safest Border in the History of our Country, so that won’t go very far!”

02:01 AM GMT

Biden’s ‘congressional escort’ enter the chamber

The chair has just announced the Congressional Escort Committee – a team of congressmen who have been given the esteemed job of escorting Mr Biden into the chamber.

There were too many for me to note down them all, but they included Chuck Schumer, Raphael Warnock and Steve Scalise.

The justices of the Supreme Court in their robes have just been introduced to the room, to claps and cheers from representatives around the chamber.

At the front of the room, on the Rostrum, the House Speaker Mike Johnson has taken his place behind the lectern where Mr Biden will speak.

01:59 AM GMT

Supreme Court justices enter the House

John Roberts, Chief Justice of the United States, and his fellow Supreme Court justices are walking into the House to applause and cheers from the crowd.

01:55 AM GMT

Pelosi ‘deep in conversation’ with McConnell

Members of Congress are now being brought to order in preparation for Joe Biden’s arrival. Nancy Pelosi is having a deep conversation with Mitch McConnell at the front of the chamber and holding his hand. Most people are now sitting down.

01:53 AM GMT

Pictures: Congressional leaders take their seats in the House

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives in the House of Representatives - SHAWN THEW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R) chats with US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) in the House of Representatives - SHAWN THEW / POOL / AFP

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives before President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address - AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

01:51 AM GMT

US military chiefs gather to watch Biden speech

The other interesting guests tonight are the joint chiefs of staff, America’s most senior military leaders, who have been invited into the House to hear the president speak.

By convention, they play a game of “poker” where they do not react to any of the political content of the speech, and watch impassively.

From where I’m sitting I can see Gen. Charles Q Brown Jr, the chairman of the joint chiefs, chatting to congressmen who are walking by.

Gen Eric M Smith, the commandant of the US Marine Corps, is engaged in a conversation with a congresswoman wearing a blue and white neckerchief -- presumably in support of Ukraine.

01:41 AM GMT

Kamala Harris is introduced

Kamala Harris has just been introduced and made her way into the House, followed by Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, the Republican and Democrat leaders in the Senate. Behind them is a long line of senators.

The State of the Union is a rare event where congresspeople from both the House and Senate merge. The seats at the front of the room, closest to Mr Biden’s lectern, have been reserved for them to sit down.

Ms Harris is touring the room speaking to well-wishers, after receiving a round of applause when her name was announced.

Kamala Harris arrives in the House of Representatives ahead of US President Joe Biden's third State of the Union address - SHAWN THEW/Pool via REUTERS

01:30 AM GMT

Inside Biden’s preparations to make it through the State of the Union speech

Joe Biden, the US president, will deliver his biggest speech of the year on Thursday night to an audience of hundreds in Congress, and millions more will be watching live at home.

The White House has been working on his State of the Union address for months, hoping to use this unique political stage to land a number of policy points before Mr Biden’s re-election bid in November.

While it represents a valuable opportunity for Mr Biden, the live, televised extravaganza is fraught with risks for the 81-year-old president who is facing serious questions over his fitness to serve another four years in the job.

Given Mr Biden’s tendency to avoid the media - he has shunned numerous high-profile interview opportunities and done significantly fewer press conferences than his predecessors - the spotlight has only intensified.

Read the full article from Rozina Sabur, our Deputy US Editor, here.

01:20 AM GMT

Politicians make their views clear – with their outfits

With less than an hour to go until President Biden’s speech, reporters have been let into the press gallery, which hangs over the lectern where he will be speaking.

That means we won’t be able to see the president himself, but are instead looking directly at the audience.

The most striking thing so far is the sheer number of Democrat women who have turned out in white this evening – in demonstration of the fight for political rights in the US.

US Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene wears a shirt and button showing slain Georgia college student Laken Riley - MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Most of the men have been more traditional, in suits and ties, but Mr Santos is wearing a glittery shirt collar. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the firebrand GOP representative, is wearing a t-shirt that reads: “Say her name”.

It’s a reference to Laken Riley, the 22-year-old nursing student who was killed in Georgia last month, allegedly by an illegal migrant. Her death has become a flashpoint for Republicans in the debate on the US border.

Democratic Members of Congress arrive before President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address - AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

01:18 AM GMT

Biden is responsible for ‘migrant invasion’, Trump claims

Whatever Joe Biden says in his State of the Union address cannot change “the damage he has done to our country”, Donald Trump has claimed.

The former US president wrote on his Truth Social platform: “There is very little that Joe Biden can say that can mitigate the damage he has done to our country.

“We are under a MIGRANT INVASION the likes of which has never been witnessed in World History,

“Migrant Crime is rampant, and he just doesn’t want to do anything about it. AMAZING!”

01:13 AM GMT

Pictures: Santos returns to Congress for State of the Union speech

Former New York Republican representative George Santos embraces Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert in the House Chamber - Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg

Former New York Republican representative George Santos sits with Florida Representative Matt Gaetz - Win McNamee/Getty Images

01:05 AM GMT

Pro-Palestine activists block road near Capitol

A group of pro-Palestine protesters have blocked a road in Washington, DC, close to the Capitol building where Joe Biden will deliver his speech tonight.

Mr Biden’s support for Israel over the war in Gaza has cost him support among Arab Americans and younger voters, threatening the base that brought him to power in 2020. He is expected to tackle the issue “head on” in his State of the Union address.

US media reports more than than 100 pro-Palestine protesters have also taken up positions near the White House, and projected an image of Mr Biden – branded “Genocide Joe” – onto a building.

An image of President Joe Biden is projected on to a building during a Pro-Palestinian protest near the White House - Nathan Howard/Getty Images

12:51 AM GMT

George Santos is in the audience for tonight’s speech

From the press room where reporters are being held before tonight’s speech, we can see through a window to the House, where seats are filling up.

Sitting in the centre of the rows – right in President Biden’s eyeline – is George Santos, the disgraced Republican congressman who was expelled from the House of Representatives in December.

Mr Santos has pleaded not guilty to 23 fraud charges, including the accusation that he stole the identities of campaign donors and used their credit cards to rack of thousands of dollars of unauthorised charges. He has claimed he is the victim of a “witch hunt”.

George Santos (C), the former Republican representative, chats with Democratic Representatives Al Green from Texas (L) and Joe Neguse from Colorado - SHAWN THEW/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

12:47 AM GMT

Biden asks Trump: Who u wit?

Less than two hours before his State of the Union address is set to begin, Mr Biden’s campaign is attacking Donald Trump over the company he keeps.

A briefing note sent to reporters this evening highlight’s Mr Trump’s meetings with Roger Stone, a GOP strategist and convicted felon, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán and a planned rally with the controversial congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Sarafina Chitika, a Biden campaign spokeswoman, said: “Donald Trump is kicking off the general election with a starting lineup guaranteed to repel the moderate Republicans already fleeing his toxic movement in droves: unhinged conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene, Hungarian dictator Vicktor Orbán, and convicted felon Roger Stone.

“President Biden, on the other hand, is standing with our allies and the millions of women who live with less freedom today because of Trump’s bans. With America watching, our question for Trump is simple: who u wit?”

12:46 AM GMT

US is a ‘nation in retreat’, Republicans to warn

Joe Biden has turned the US into a “nation in retreat” and emboldened its enemies, Katie Britt will warn after the State of the Union address.

Ms Britt will take aim at the US President’s foreign policy – something Mr Biden considers one of his strengths – and warn that America’s standing in the world is “in decline”.

“For three years, this President has demonstrated that America’s word doesn’t mean what it used to,” she will say.

“From abandoning allies in his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan... to desperately pushing another dangerous deal with Iran, President Biden has failed. We’ve become a nation in retreat. And the enemies of freedom see an opportunity.”

12:41 AM GMT

‘Biden’s border crisis is a disgrace’

The Republican responding to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address will blame him for creating a migration “crisis” at the US-Mexico border.

Katie Britt, the Alabama senator, will say: “President Biden inherited the most secure border of all-time. But minutes after taking office, he suspended all deportations, halted construction of the border wall, and announced a plan to give amnesty to millions.

“We know that President Biden didn’t just create this border crisis. He invited it with 94 executive actions in his first 100 days... President Biden’s border crisis is a disgrace. It’s despicable. And it’s almost entirely preventable.”

12:30 AM GMT

Biden to be ‘uplifting, not despairing’ on climate change

Joe Biden will tonight say he is tackling climate change by building a “sustainable” economy – while avoiding “doom and despair”, a senior White House official said.

Ali Zaidi, an adviser to Mr Biden, told NBC News: “The president sees climate change for the challenge that it is... We’re investing in resilience and adaptation and we’re getting after the root cause.”

“So it’s not just this message of doom and despair,” he continued.

“I think that’s what you’ll hear the president talk about: our ability to take factories that had once been shuttered and turn them back on; energy workers who had been laid off, putting them back on the beat; and helping us build this sustainable and robust economy.

“It’s what we’re doing everywhere across the country. It’s that story of uplift, I think that the president will bring to the chamber this evening.”

12:15 AM GMT

Biden border policy ‘has caused total chaos’

Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, angrily hit out at suggestions that Joe Biden will blame dysfunction at the border on House Republicans tonight.

He accused Mr Biden of failing to stop migrant crossings using powers already approved by Congress, and claimed he had “unilaterally destroyed the United States of America”.

Mr Abbott told Fox News: “The symbolism of tonight could not be more stark, because, as the President ascends to his speaking location tonight, he’s going to be surrounded by a fence on the outside protecting the president from his fellow Americans.

“At the very same time, the President refuses to erect a fence protecting Americans from illegal immigrants, some of whom are known terrorists and known criminals coming into our country.”

He went on to blame Mr Biden’s border policy for unleashing “total chaos” and blamed him for the death of Laken Riley, a student nurse allegedly killed by a Venezuelan migrant.

“There’s no word that can be articulated by the president tonight that will overcome the facts of the way that he has unilaterally destroyed the United States of America,” Mr Abbott said.

11:56 PM GMT

What about the Republican response?

The official Republican response will paint Joe Biden as a “dithering and diminished” president who has let down the US and the “free world”.

“The country we know and love seems to be slipping away,” Katie Britt, the Alabama senator, will say, according to excerpts released by the party.

She will warn: “The left has coddled criminals and defunded the police – all while letting repeat offenders walk free.

“The result is tragic but foreseeable – from our small towns to America’s most iconic city streets, life is getting more and more dangerous.”

Ms Britt will argue that Mr Biden is “not in command” despite being commander-in-chief, and that “the free world deserves better than a dithering and diminished leader.”

Donald Trump, the frontrunner to become the Republican presidential candidate, will offer his own response to Mr Biden’s address on social media.

11:45 PM GMT

Pictures: Police patrol Capitol ahead of State of the Union speech

Capitol police officers patrol the East Front plaza of the US Capitol Building - Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Capitol police officers patrol the East Front plaza of the US Capitol Building - Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

11:41 PM GMT

‘You’ll see the President fighting back’

Jeff Zients, the White House chief of staff, indicated Joe Biden would seek to put his campaign on an election footing in his State of the Union speech tonight.

The US President will call on Congress to resurrect a funding bill to tighten security at the southern border and unlock military aid for Ukraine and Israel, Mr Zients told Politico.

“You’ll see the President fighting back, in certain areas, like, the Republican House’s refusal to take up the bipartisan national security bill,” he said. “The President feels there’s real urgency there.”

Mr Biden will also position himself as a firm backer of reproductive rights. His campaign is targeting moderate voters who have rejected abortion bans in votes across a number of states.

11:35 PM GMT

A subtle dig at Donald Trump

Looking closely at that excerpt of what Joe Biden intends to say about freedom and democracy later, you can see a dig at Donald Trump.

The president, 81, will criticise “some people my age” – in an apparent reference to his predecessor, 76.

That phrasing is an attempt to make the case that although neither man is young, it is only Mr Biden who is attacked relentlessly for his age.

Of course, most of the criticism of Mr Biden’s age happens because of his frequent gaffes, which keen-eared reporters will be listening for tonight.

11:22 PM GMT

Biden to take shot at Trump with focus on honesty and democracy

We were expecting tonight’s address to contain some implied – or overt – references to Donald Trump, who Mr Biden will face in November’s presidential election.

Now we know the speech will emphasise what Mr Biden considers to be America’s virtues, in what he hopes will create a contrast with his predecessor.

“My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy,” he will say. “A future based on the core values that have defined America: honesty, decency, dignity, equality.

“To respect everyone. To give everyone a fair shot. To give hate no safe harbor. Now some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution. That’s not me.”

11:21 PM GMT

‘The greatest comeback story never told’

In another excerpt from Mr Biden’s speech, released just now, the President argues that America has recovered from the Covid pandemic by “building an economy from the top down and the middle up” – one of his favourite phrases to refer to his economic strategy.

“I came to office determined to get us through one of the toughest periods in our nation’s history, and we have,” he will say.

“It doesn’t make the news, but in thousands of cities and towns the American people are writing the greatest comeback story never told.

“So let’s tell that story here and now. America’s comeback is building a future of American possibilities, building an economy from the middle out and the bottom up – not the top down, investing in all of America – in all Americans – to make sure everyone has a fair shot and we leave no one behind.”

11:20 PM GMT

Biden to promise to restore Roe v. Wade

Joe Biden will tonight promise to restore Roe v Wade, a landmark Supreme Court abortion ruling, as “the law of the land” after the next election.

Excerpts of the president’s speech, released just now to reporters, shows Mr Biden will make abortion a key theme of his address.

“Clearly those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women in America,” he will say.

“But they found out when reproductive freedom was on the ballot and won in 2022, 2023, and they will find out again in 2024.

“If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you: I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again.”

Roe v Wade, a ruling handed down by the Supreme Court in 1973, said that women generally should have a protected right to abortion. It was overturned in June 2022 by a particularly conservative bench of judges after appointments made to the court by Donald Trump.

11:20 PM GMT

Police on high alert ahead as TV crews descend on Capitol

The police are on high alert on Capitol Hill this evening as Joe Biden prepares to make his State of the Union address.

Police on bikes and in cars are stationed around the perimeter, while television reporters are setting up their cameras and lights to report the President’s words live to their viewers.

Security fencing outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC - Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg

There is a sense of occasion here – this is one of the biggest political events of the year and it comes at a time of high drama in the presidential race.

I’ll be in the House watching from the press gallery.

11:18 PM GMT

Trump leads Biden in poll tracker

Fresh from his resounding victories on Super Tuesday, Donald Trump retains his lead over Joe Biden in our poll tracker.

The US President has a chance to set out his message to American voters in the State of the Union. But he can scarcely afford more mishaps in front of the cameras.

11:16 PM GMT

Biden faces opposition within own party ahead of speech

Joe Biden’s speech comes days after opposition to him from within his own party was laid bare.

During Super Tuesday, New Hampshire, Minnesota and Oklahoma saw sizeable percentages of primary election voters support another candidate or choose “no affiliation”.

Jason Palmer, a venture capitalist, even took 56 per cent of the vote in American Samoa, out of 91 ballots cast.

Mr Biden will be the Democratic candidate but internal opposition does him no favours ahead of the election.

The State of the Union is an opportunity for him to rally his own party’s supporters before he makes his pitch to the country.

11:13 PM GMT

What does Joe Biden want to achieve tonight?

Joe Biden will hope to convince American voters about his achievements and competence amid intense scrutiny of his fitness for the stresses of the Oval Office.

The 81-year-old needs to avoid any gaffes during the State of the Union speech – which is expected to last more than an hour – with Donald Trump likely to seize on any opportunity to attack.

Polls have found a majority of Americans doubt his ability to serve effectively, and adding any fuel to concerns will only damage his campaign for re-election between now and November.

He is said to have prepared for this speech intensely, with throat-soothing tea and teleprompters forming part of his preparation.

11:12 PM GMT

Welcome

Hello and welcome to the live blog. Benedict Smith here. We’ll be bringing you all the updates from Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech – the last before the election – where he is expected to address the war in Gaza, reproductive rights, the economy and his attempts to secure the border.

We’ll also be providing coverage of Donald Trump’s interventions. The former US president has said he will “correct” Mr Biden’s statements in a “play by play” on his Truth Social platform.

With both men on a course to fight the presidential election, in a rematch of their 2020 contest, tonight’s action will provide an early glimpse of the attack lines their campaigns are honing in time for November.