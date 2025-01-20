Joe Biden at Inauguration Day 2025: See photos as Biden ushers Trump into office
Joe Biden was photographed at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C, on Monday.
Carrying out the tradition, Biden and the outgoing first lady Jill Biden were at the event to pass the baton to Trump as he heads into his second term. Notably, after Biden won the presidential race in 2020, Trump did not attend his inauguration as he continued a baseless argument that the election was stolen.
In his final address to the nation, Biden warned of a potential rise of a “tech industrial complex” and an “oligarchy” of “extreme, wealth and power” that he said threatens American democracy.
