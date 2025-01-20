Joe Biden at Inauguration Day 2025: See photos as Biden ushers Trump into office

Joe Biden was photographed at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C, on Monday.

Carrying out the tradition, Biden and the outgoing first lady Jill Biden were at the event to pass the baton to Trump as he heads into his second term. Notably, after Biden won the presidential race in 2020, Trump did not attend his inauguration as he continued a baseless argument that the election was stolen.

In his final address to the nation, Biden warned of a potential rise of a “tech industrial complex” and an “oligarchy” of “extreme, wealth and power” that he said threatens American democracy.

Here are photos of Joe Biden at Inauguration Day 2025.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on inauguration day of Donald Trump's second presidential term in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2025.

First lady Jill Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump stand together ahead of his Inauguration, at the White House on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States.

U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrive to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States.

U.S. President Joe Biden looks on ahead of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025.

