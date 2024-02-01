Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in head-to-head matchup, sees boost from female voters

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden leads ex-President Donald Trump by six points in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, as a gap between male and female voters appears to widen, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

The poll, conducted between Jan. 25 and Jan. 29, found Biden leads Trump 50% to 44% among a nationwide sample of voters. It's a departure from a December Quinnipiac poll, in which the matchup was “too close to call.” At the time, Biden received 47% of support while Trump received 46%.

Biden and Trump’s support among women has also shifted since the December poll. Fifty-eight percent of women said they would support Biden late last month – an increase from 53% in December.

Meanwhile, Trump’s support among women decreased, from 41% in the December poll to 36% in the latest survey.

Trump, however, has retained support among male voters. The most recent Quinnipiac poll found 53% of men would support the former president in a match-up against Biden, which remains mostly unchanged from the December poll.

“The gender demographic tells a story to keep an eye on. Propelled by female voters in just the past few weeks, the head-to-head tie with Trump morphs into a modest lead for Biden,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a news release Wednesday.

The poll was conducted among 1,650 self-identified registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4 percentage points. It did not immediately include results for nonbinary voters or people who are not men or women.

Though Biden is leading Trump in the Quinnipiac survey, other polls are telling a different story. For instance, a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult Poll conducted between Jan. 17 and Jan. 22 found Trump leading Biden by an average of 48% to 42% in seven key battleground states.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden leads Trump in 2024 matchup, sees boost from female voters