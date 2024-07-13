Joe Biden Mocks Trump's 'Rambling' With 1 Sharp-Toothed Rally Dig

President Joe Biden dropped a timely quip on Donald Trump as he mocked the former president’s wild electrocution vs. shark rant on Friday.

“Trump would rather be electrocuted than eaten by a shark, remember that whole thing, remember that?” the president asked the crowd at his Detroit, Michigan campaign rally.

“Poor Donald, he can’t even watch TV this week because it’s Shark Week.”

The joke got laughs out of his supporters just one day before Discovery’s Shark Week is set to reach its tail end for the summer.

The remarks arrived as the president, who has faced calls in recent weeks to prove he can continue to lead the nation or exit the 2024 race, mocked Trump’s “rambling” including histalk of the fictional cannibal Hannibal Lecter.

Sharks are reportedly one of Trump’s fears as Stormy Daniels, whose alleged affair with the former president was at the center of his hush money case, told InTouch in 2011 that the former president was “obsessed” and “terrified” of sharks as she recalled him watching the Discovery programming block.

“He was like, ‘I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die,’” said Daniels of Trump, who has denied he had an affair with the porn star.

“He was like riveted. He was like obsessed. It’s so strange, I know.”

The former president has previously come out against sharks on social media, declaring that he’s “not a fan” and they’re “last” on his list “other than perhaps the losers and haters of the World!”

Trump’s recent shark remarks come as his cognition has been questioned as he was reportedly unable to “keep a thought straight” in a June meeting with CEOs, had “severe memory issues” during an interview with an author, publicly misnamed his former doctor and questioned what happens to electric planes when the “sun isn’t shining.”

Biden: Poor Donald, he can't even watch TV this week because it's shark week

