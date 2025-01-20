Joe Biden pardons public servants to guard against potential 'revenge' by Donald Trump

Outgoing US President Joe Biden used his final hours in the White House to issue several pre-emptive pardons in a bid to protect public servants from Donald Trump.

Mr Biden said those being issued pardons have been "subjected to ongoing threats and intimidation for faithfully discharging their duties" and in some cases threatened with criminal prosecutions.

It comes after the president-elect warned of an "enemies list", comprised of people who have crossed him politically or sought to hold him accountable for his attempt to overturn the 2020 election and his role in the January 6 riots.

Those issued a pardon include Dr Anthony Fauci, who helped coordinate the US response to COVID but raised the ire of Mr Trump when he refused to back his unfounded claims about the virus.

Retired general Mark Milley, who previously called the president-elect a fascist and detailed his conduct around the 2021 insurrection, also received a pardon.

"I cannot in good conscience do nothing," Mr Biden said on Monday.

"Baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families."

Mr Trump reacted to the pardons in a text message to Sky News' US partner network, NBC News, calling the move "disgraceful" and claimed, without any evidence, that many of the pardoned individuals were "guilty of major crimes".

Dr Fauci told US broadcaster ABC that he "truly appreciates" the pardon from Mr Biden.

"I have committed no crime... and there are no possible grounds for any allegation or threat of criminal investigation or prosecution of me," he said.

Gen Milley added: "I do not wish to spend whatever remaining time the Lord grants me fighting those who unjustly might seek retribution for perceived slights.

"I do not want to put my family, my friends, and those with whom I served through the resulting distraction, expense, and anxiety."

Members and staff of the House Select Committee, which investigated the January 6 riots and police officers who testified before that committee, have also been pardoned.

Those on the committee included Senator Adam Schiff, former Reps Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Elaine Luria, Stephanie Murphy, Pete Aguilar, Zoe Lofgren, Jamie Raskin and Bennie Thompson.

Heads of the committee, Ms Cheney and Mr Thompson, said the pardons from Mr Biden are "not for breaking the law but for upholding it".

The police officers who testified before the committee included Harry Dunn, Aquilino Gonell, Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges.

The committee's final report found that Mr Trump criminally engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol.

Mr Biden has set the presidential record for most individual pardons and commutations issued.

He announced on Friday he would be reducing the sentences of almost 2,500 people convicted of non-violent drug offences.

This is on top of 37 people who are currently on death row, who had their sentences converted to life imprisonment.