Joe Biden Passes the Torch to Harris, Eyes Retirement in DNC Speech: ‘I Gave My Best to You for 50 Years’

Joe Biden was treated to a hero’s welcome Monday night at the 2024 Democratic National Convention when he delivered the first of the week’s keynote speeches — and one that also served as effectively as a farewell to his political career.

Introduced by his daughter, Ashley Biden, Biden paused to hug her while visibly crying, before walking onstage to a nearly 4-minute standing ovation from a crowd chanting “thank you Joe” and “we love Joe.”

Biden spoke for nearly an hour, delivering remarks that frequently felt like repurposed material from his more recent stump speeches. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow even noted after it ended that only the frequent mentions of his successor, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, distinguished Biden’s remarks from what could have been the acceptance speech he originally intended to deliver on Thursday.

But Biden did of course use his speech to promote Harris, vowing near the end, “I promise I’ll be the best volunteer Harris and Waltz campaign has ever seen.”

Watch the whole speech below:

Biden used his time to talk at length about his personal political history, as well as his accomplishments as president.

The speech also — of course, included multiple instances of the verbal flubs Biden was known for even before concerns about his age became impossible to ignore. For example, while talking about the political power of women, Biden said, “women are not without electrical without not allowed to, not without electrical, electoral or political power.”

More to come…

Natalie Korach contributed to this report.

The post Joe Biden Passes the Torch to Harris, Eyes Retirement in DNC Speech: ‘I Gave My Best to You for 50 Years’ appeared first on TheWrap.